Joe Masonius, who played for the Komets last season, has signed with the division-rival Kalamazoo Wings.
Masonius, 25, played 18 games – including two in the playoffs – and had two assists and 69 penalty minutes with Fort Wayne on assignment from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.
“My first time in Kalamazoo, I remember being really excited to witness this environment and hockey culture,” Masonius said in a news release. “I can tell it’s a great hometown community and that’s the type of people, and environment, I want to win for.”
- Former Komets coach Gary Graham, a native of Fort Wayne, has arrived in Nottingham, England, where he will coach the Panthers this season. His last post had been coaching juniors in the United States Hockey League. Graham has two former Komets on his Nottingham roster with Alex Dubeau and Mathieu Gagnon.