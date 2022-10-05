As you start planning to attend the Komets and Mad Ants games, you may want to know the concession prices at Memorial Coliseum for the coming seasons.
We’ve got you covered.
It appears many items have had moderate price increases.
As you start planning to attend the Komets and Mad Ants games, you may want to know the concession prices at Memorial Coliseum for the coming seasons.
We’ve got you covered.
It appears many items have had moderate price increases.
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.