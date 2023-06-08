The Komets are still in the infancy of their coaching search, but the ECHL offseason schedule waits for no team. The deadline to submit a protected list of players came Thursday and Fort Wayne retained 18.
This list is considered mostly clerical – teams could protect as many players as they want – and Fort Wayne had no surprises as they marked nine forwards (Oliver Cooper, Stefano Giliati, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber, Tristan Pelletier, William Provost and Josh Winquist), seven defensemen (Jake Johnson, Blake Siebenaler, Jacob Graves, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Scott Allan and Daniel Maggio) and two goaltenders (Rylan Parenteau and Samuel Harvey).
Harvey was the only player on the list who didn’t skate for Fort Wayne last season, when it lost in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs to the Cincinnati Cyclones, but his ECHL rights can be kept for now because he received a qualifying offer last summer.
The Komets weren’t able to protect players who were on NHL or American Hockey League contracts, such as goalie Ryan Fanti, forward Mark Rassell or defenseman Adam Brubacher.
Ben Boudreau’s contract as coach wasn’t renewed last week and the Komets began a search for a replacement. They’d ideally like to have a coach in place by June 22, when they have to submit a season-ending roster. That’s capped at 20 players, so they’re already fine numbers-wise, but it kicks off a two-week period in which they can re-sign players without needing to extend them qualifying offers to retain their rights.
Harvey’s rights cannot be protected beyond June 22 because he didn’t play in the ECHL last season.