A mass will be held for Eddie Long, an original Komet and the team's all-time leader in goals who passed away Friday at age 90, at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at noon. Visitation will also be from 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Long was an active member at Most Precious Blood.
Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. The family encourages those attending services to wear their favorite hockey jersey or dress in colors of orange and black. Those wishing to give a memorial in Long's name can make them to Most Precious Blood Catholic School or Carriage House. Condolences and memories are encouraged and can be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.