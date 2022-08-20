The Komets Alumni game at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse took place tonight, to support Braydin Lewis, 18, a Homestead graduate, who is battling glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
Lewis' father, Adam, played for the Komets and several of his former teammates – and other members of Komets past and present (such as current coach Ben Boudreau, and there's a hilarious photo of him above) – skated in the event to help raise money for Braydin's medical care.
If you didn't see today's story on Braydin, click here to read it, and it's worth your time.
If you want to make a donation to the Lewis family, click here.
Thanks to Josh Gales for providing amazing photos, as I had a prior commitment elsewhere. Click here to check out all of his work.
The Komets Alumni team won 11-10 over the BLF Warriors, who had Braydin Lewis on its roster, and he scored the game's final goal.
Braydin plays for the Michigan-based Metro Jets junior team, and he's hopeful he can play this season.
A lot of work from a lot of people, such as former Komets players Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock and Brandon Warner, went in to getting this game put together and it's been wonderful to hear how much the local hockey community has rallied around the Lewis family.