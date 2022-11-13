It’s not for public consumption exactly what was said behind closed doors last week, but you can be sure it wasn’t good. The Komets were off to a brutal start, particularly at the defensive end of the ice, and it was clear many jobs were in danger if things didn’t improve drastically and quickly.
The response at all levels, so far, has been terrific.
A 5-1 victory Sunday over the Nailers at Wheeling, West Virginia, completed a 2-1-0 weekend in which Fort Wayne allowed four goals, after it had averaged a league-worst 5.67 goals against per game through the first six games.
While the result Friday against the rival Toledo Walleye wasn’t what the Komets (3-4-2) wanted – they lost 2-1 at Memorial Coliseum – they were defensively unrecognizable, in a good way, and felt they deserved a better fate. They got it by sweeping a pair of games at WesBanco Arena, including a 2-1 victory Saturday.
Coach Ben Boudreau, who may have been feeling some pressure from ownership himself, said he was pleased with what the players accomplished after he ran them through grueling practices and individual meetings.
“They’re emotional and they care, and that’s the biggest thing,” Boudreau said. “We had a real tough week, lots of battles and lots of meetings. The results weren’t even there Friday, but we stayed with it because our goal was to win the weekend; it wasn’t just to win that game. To get four of six (points), collectively as a whole, it was a big weekend for us.”
Rookie goaltender Ryan Fanti, an Edmonton Oilers prospect, stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Komets, a day after Colton Point thwarted 33 of 34. Fanti’s shutout was foiled with 58 seconds remaining by a Griffin Lunn one-timer from the slot.
Wheeling’s Taylor Gauthier stopped 32 of 37 shots, in front of an announced crowd of 1,181. The Nailers (4-6-0) had won four of five games heading into Saturday.
The Komets’ Mark Rassell and Joshua Winquist scored on redirections of blue-line shots, Matthew Boudens and Tye Felhaber scored at the end of 2-on-1 rushes and Blake Siebenaler, who didn’t record a point in the first eight games, made it 5-0 with a backhand shot from the right circle 18:15 into the third period.
Joe Masonius fought the Nailers’ Félix Paré in the second period.
“A lot of guys have been saying how hard the week (of practice) was and, rightfully so, we deserved that,” Rassell said. “But, in the process, we learned how to play the right way and that’s with a simpler game, a harder game, and it showed this weekend in all three games. I’m real proud of the group tonight.”
The Komets’ defense hit a low point with a 7-2 road loss to the previously winless Iowa Heartlanders on Nov. 6 – the third time they’d given up seven goals in a game this season – but it helped to get defenseman Adam Brubacher back from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League last week.
Boudreau saw immediate results to the week’s grind, calling it “a big bonus and a positive thing” for the Komets, who play the Indy Fuel on Thursday in Indianapolis.
“We committed to playing defense,” Boudreau said. “I thought a lot of our offense came from team defense and that’s something we’ve been preaching, rather than trying to do all our offense on our own as individuals. One of the themes of the weekend was we said: ‘Team success will bring individual success, not the other way around.’”
Notes: Fort Wayne was scoreless on two power plays. Wheeling, which upset the Komets in the playoffs last season, was 0 for 6. ... Filip Engarås, who has played three games this season with Fort Wayne, scored his first two professional goals Saturday with Bakersfield in a 3-1 victory over Ontario.