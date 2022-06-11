Defenseman Marc-Antoine Pepin will join the Komets next season, the Quebec newspaper Le Nouvelliste has reported. The Komets are unable to announce any player signings before Thursday, due to ECHL rules.
Pepin, 21, skated this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Shawinigan Cataractes, totaling seven goals and 29 points in 63 games.
He also had three goals in four playoff games for Baie-Comeau.
He is 6-foot-4, 189 pounds.
Doing some reading on Pepin has yielded some interesting background. Click here to read about when he was on the Toronto Maple Leafs' radar.
And check out some action from the QMJHL's Winter Classic in 2019:
Have a look at Marc-Antoine Pépin's first goal of the season that gave the @Cataractes_Shaw a 2-0 lead! #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/4vKCaO6izP— QMJHL (@QMJHL) February 9, 2019