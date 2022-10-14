The Komets lost their preseason opener 6-3 to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, but Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau came away generally pleased.
He used a very inexperienced lineup, as he tries to determine which players from a packed roster will be cut. The Komets outshot the Nailers 43-23.
“Going into it, I knew there were going to be growing pains with us dressing 16 rookies out of 20 players. No question about it,” Boudreau said. “But as the game went along, we started seeing some things come together as far as the structure that we’d been working on all week.
“At the end of the game, when you put the 60 minutes together, I thought there were some good individual performances, and I also thought there were some guys who played themselves off the team, unfortunately.”
The Komets got goals from Liam Van Loon, Louis Rowe and Aiden Jamieson, while starting goaltender Owen Savory stopped 10 of 11 shots through 30:14 and Rylan Toth thwarted 7 of 11, including a Tyler Drevitch penalty shot.
The Komets have one more preseason game, also against the Nailers, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.
Notes: Fort Wayne’s Tristan Pelletier fought Peter Laviolette in the first period, after Pelletier had elbowed Wheeling’s Clay Hanus, and Pelletier received a game misconduct. … The K’s were 1 for 6 on power plays, with Van Loon scoring. Wheeling was 0 for 1 but got a short-handed goal. … Fort Wayne native Triston Theriot was in uniform. … The K’s are expected to make their first cuts today. They have 32 players in camp and need to get to about 21 by the season opener Friday.