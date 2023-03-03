When the Komets play host to the Wheeling Nailers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, they will honor their championship teams from 1963, 1973, 1993 and 2003.
Some players from those teams will be in attendance. They’ll be introduced before the game and some will sign autographs.
Here’s a list of who’s expected to be there …
From 1963: Chuck Adamson and Eddie Long.
From 1973: Bob Fitchner and Robbie Irons.
From 1993: Ian Boyce, Lee Davidson, Guy Dupuis, Steve Fletcher, (equipment manager) Joe Franke, Scott Gruhl, Kelly Hurd, Carey Lucyk, Kevin MacDonald, Derek Ray, Pokey Reddick, Grant Richison and Joel Savage.
And from 2003: Kevin Bertram, Kevin Kotyluk, Adam Lewis, Michael Massie, Troy Neumeier, Kevin Schmidt, Bobby Stewart, Sean Venedam, Jake Ortmeyer, (trainer) Shawn Dundon and Dustin Virag.