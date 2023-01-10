The Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team will play the Detective Don Kidd Memorial Games at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse against the Chicago Crush.
Admission is $10.
Kidd, who died at 52 in September, was a billet parent, hosting Spacemen players, and the team will wear jerseys to honor his memory and show appreciation for police and the Indiana National Guard. Kidd was in the Fort Wayne Police Department for 17 years.
The Spacemen jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Don Kidd Spacemen Fund and help offset costs for future Spacemen players.
To participate in the auction, go to: web.dashapp.io/event/63a470e1cdb76b3e682ec856.