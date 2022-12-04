The Fort Wayne Spacemen, a junior hockey team, extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-2 victory over the Battle Creek Kernels at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.
Sam Tetreault's goal 14:41 into the third period was the difference. It came after Battle Creek's Jacob Felmeden scored at 4:40.
Also netting goals for Fort Wayne in US Premier Hockey League play were R.J. Rollman and Logan Robins, both in the second period, after Battle Creek took a 1-0 lead.
Ido Steinberg stopped 10 of 12 shots for Fort Wayne, which outshot Battle Creek 42-12.
Fort Wayne is 16-5-0. Battle Creek is 5-16-1.
The game took place after the Komets' ECHL game against the Cincinnati Cyclones, a 5-4 Cyclones victory in overtime.
The Spacemen are coached by Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, a former Komets captain.