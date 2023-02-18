Matt Alvaro was asked what the Komets’ focus will be heading into their 5 p.m. Sunday game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings.
“Start on time,” he said Saturday night, after the Komets lost 7-5 to the Cincinnati Cyclones. “It’s unacceptable, especially in front of such a great crowd. We love playing at home and it should be such an advantage for us. We weren’t ready to play and that’s on the players, solely.”
The script was somewhat similar to the night before: The Komets were dominated early by the Cyclones, battled their way back and endured some questionable officiating. Some differences though: Friday’s game was at Cincinnati and the Komets won that one, 5-4 in an overtime shootout, thanks to a Stefano Giliati goal.
On Saturday, the Komets had a packed building – 9,493 fans – but it was boardroom quiet as the home team gave up the first four goals.
Not until the Komets picked up their physicality did "The Jungle" come alive.
Fort Wayne got goals from Samuel Dove-McFalls, who is on a league-best, six-game goal-scoring streak; Mark Rassell, who has a goal in five of the last six games; Tristan Pelletier, who got just his second goal in 14 games and may have started the rally with his second-period hitting; Alvaro; and Adam Brubacher.
“It’s obviously unacceptable. Two nights in a row, we spot them a big lead,” Alvaro said. “You could see, when we turned it on in the second and third periods, we dominated play. But too many mental breakdowns, and we weren’t dialed into the details early in the game, and it’s something that we obviously have to address here because it’s something that’s unacceptable, especially on home ice.”
Fort Wayne (24-16-6) lost for just the second time in its last 10 games. Cincinnati (29-12-8), which took over first place in the Central Division, at least for the time being, is on an 8-1-2 run.
The Cyclones entered the night tied with the Indy Fuel, which lost 3-2 to Kalamazoo, and the Toledo Walleye, which was playing late at Rapid City, South Dakota.
“Its happening way too often,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of the bad starts, which have remained a problem even during the recent series of victories. “We’ve tried different approaches, but it’s got to come from within. You can see it with the preparation and the game plan, the more we buy in and play as a team, the more we start to have success.
“So, at some point, we’ve got to look inward and make sure we’re ready to play the game.”
The fourth-place Komets donned “Hockey Fights Cancer” uniforms that were auctioned off to benefit Braydin Lewis and Riley Children’s Hospital. Lewis, a junior-level hockey player from Fort Wayne, is battling glioblastoma. He is the son of former Komets forward Adam Lewis. Braydin Lewis dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff.
Anthony Petruzzelli’s jersey sold for the most at $2,017, followed by Drake Rymsha’s ($2,000) and Daniel Maggio’s ($1,752).
Saturday was also Report Card Night – students with an ‘A’ or equivalent grade could get a free ticket to attend – and the second half of a home-and-home series.
Fort Wayne goaltender Ryan Fanti, who has started six straight games and 11 of the last 13, stopped 26 of 32 shots. He is a prospect of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.
Cincinnati’s Mark Sinclair thwarted 37 of 42 shots.
“I thought we came out with zero emotion, zero pride, and we played as a group of individuals and started blaming each other. We went downhill quick in that first period,” Boudreau said. “I think the one thing with our team is when it starts to go downhill, and it starts to go bad, that’s when you need someone to step up and cut the bleeding off right away. I don’t think we had that inside that locker room or on that bench, that presence to calm everybody down. It just kept going down.
“For us, we’ve got to find a way to figure it out. The starts are killing us. We win the majority of the games, but the starts put us in a hole.”
Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck opened the scoring when he wristed a shot from the blue line that sailed through a sea of players and eluded Fanti 3:12 into the first period. The Cyclones’ Kohen Olischefski made it 2-0 just 1:18 later, after Matej Pekar fed him a backhand pass out of the corner.
That seemed to wake up the Komets and they controlled possession for several minutes, though they couldn’t quite get in sync with their shot making, before Cincinnati’s Matt Berry made them pay with a goal from 20 feet out for a 3-0 lead.
Cincinnati’s Olischefski scored again, off a rebound at the end of a 2-on-2 rush, for a 4-0 lead at 15:14.
Pelletier tried to get something going in the second period with some big hits and he scored after an Alvaro crossing pass at 6:53.
Cincinnati’s Pekar answered by batting the puck out of midair and sending it hopping past Fanti at 11:59, but the Komets’ Rassell netted a power-play goal, after a Shawn Boudrias pass from the corner, to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 5-2 at 17:54.
The building came alive when Alvaro scored a power-play goal 2:24 into the third period, but it was quieted just 11 seconds later by a Justin Vaive goal.
Special teams continued to be a thing and the Komets’ Adam Brubacher scored with a rocketing shot from the right circle, during a 5-on-3 power play 11:16 into the third period, and Cincinnati’s lead was down to 6-4.
Dove-McFalls made the Komets’ deficit only one goal when he scored at 14:59, after Boudrias set him up from the corner.
There were controversies late, particularly a Bray Crowder post-whistle cross-check that sent Giliati sailing toward a goalpost, which referee Trevor Wohlford ignored. Ultimately, though, Fort Wayne scored on 3 of 7 power plays and Cincinnati was 0 for 5.
Notes: The Komets’ Matthew Boudens missed his 29th consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. … Oliver Cooper was also out. A Komets official said it wasn’t from the Smereck knee-on-knee hit he was victim of Friday. Cooper returned to the game after that hit and Smereck received a minor penalty.