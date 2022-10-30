Four games into the season, the Komets are searching for their first win and, frankly, their identity.
There were some good signs Saturday night: Netminder Colton Point had a highlight reel of saves; Scott Allan continued his good first weekend as a pro with a fight; and goals from Anthony Petruzzelli (his second of the night) and Mark Rassell late in the third period forced overtime.
But the result was a 6-5 loss to the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates in 3-on-3 overtime in front of an announced crowd of 6,907 at Memorial Coliseum.
Savannah’s Alex Swetlikoff took a shot from the point that was blocked by Marcus McIvor, then Swetlikoff stole the puck from McIvor and snapped a shot in from the left circle to cement the victory and a two-game sweep of the Komets.
“Again, we battled to the end and that’s great. But 51 shots against, it’s not going well right now as far as the unison we need to play in, in order to have success,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose 0-2-2 team has been outscored 24-15, leading to much scrutiny of the way the Komets – both the blue-liners and forwards – have played defensively.
“We have too many players on their own page right now and it’s killing us that we don’t have groups that are willing to play together. I’m juggling lines throughout the game, mixing and matching, trying to find some sort of chemistry. It might be counterproductive as I reflect, but I’m looking for that heartbeat and guys who are ready to go. You saw it in (Petruzzelli) and (Matthew) Boudens tonight, and I saw it in Marcus McIvor, but those are guys who have been here (in past seasons).
“Collectively, we need everybody going. You can’t just look at the same guys to do it night in and night out. Until we play a team game, we’re not going to get ourselves out of this (slump) here. I feel bad for Pointer because I thought he played phenomenal.”
It was a step back, particularly in their own zone and in transition, for the Komets from Friday’s game, a 4-3 loss to the Ghost Pirates in an overtime shootout that saw Fort Wayne get a Stefano Giliati redirection goal with 2.4 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point in the standings. Savannah’s Brent Pedersen had the only goal of that shootout, against Ryan Fanti, who backed up Point on Saturday.
“It’s a long season and this isn’t the way we wanted to start,” Boudens said. “In these games, we’ve had little let-ups, tough starts, and that’s what we need to change, especially on our home ice with our fans. These games are very important to us and we’ve got to bring a much better start, obviously.”
The Jekyll-and-Hyde Komets have a couple days off – including Halloween – to find a better elixir before going on the road to face the Cincinnati Cyclones 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Then they play Sunday against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa.
“You like the composure of the team to battle back,” Boudens said of rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period. “But we’ve got to finish the job, too. This isn’t good enough. No one in that locker room is happy and we’ve got stuff to work on.”
Point stopped 45 of 51 shots. Jordan Papirny, who was the Komets’ backup netminder during the playoffs last season, thwarted 32 of 37 for the Ghost Pirates (4-0-0).
Point was solid early, stopping shots from close range by Pedersen and ex-Komets player Connor Corcoran, and Point had to be sharp in those opening minutes with the Ghost Pirates tallying 10 of the game’s first 11 shots.
Savannah’s 10th shot resulted in the game’s first goal: Will Riedell blasted the puck from the blue line, it was redirected by Lynden McCallum, and then it caromed off the skate of Fort Wayne’s Benjamin Gagné and in at 10:41. The referee, Tatu Kunto, used video replay to affirm that McCallum, a former Fort Wayne player, hadn’t played the puck with a high stick.
The Komets tied it at 18:23, when Drake Rymsha accepted a cross-ice Tye Felhaber pass and blasted into the bottom of the net, setting off the annual Teddy Bear Toss. (Fans brought new and gently used stuffed animals and tossed more than 2,500 of them onto the ice after the goal, and they were collected for the non-profit Disorderly Bear Den.)
There was then a fight between Savannah’s Darian Skeoch and Allan, who scored from the blue line in his pro debut on Friday.
The Komets went into the first intermission Saturday with a 2-1 lead, thanks to a Boudens wraparound goal at 19:49. That tally came just after Savannah defenseman Tristan Thompson thwarted a goal by sweeping away the puck just as it was about to cross the goal line.
Savannah’s Vincent Marleau tied it 3:30 into the second period by redirecting a Corcoran shot from 50 feet out. Point recovered to foil Danial D’Amato on a breakaway, but the ensuing faceoff set up the Ghost Pirates’ Spencer Naas for a goal and a 3-2 lead at 6:53.
Back and forth, the teams continued to go.
Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain, tied it with a power-play goal at 10:07 – Corcoran was serving an interference penalty – and it came after a tic-tac-toe passing play with Giliati at the point feeding Samuel Dove-McFalls down low, so he could tap the puck to Petruzzelli in the slot.
But Savannah’s Swetlikoff sent a shot in from between the circles to regain the lead, at 16:25, and teammate Brandon Estes made it 5-3 just 1:35 into the third period, after the Ghost Pirates executed a quick rush up ice.
Petruzzelli got to the rebound of a Rassell shot, and smacked it in from mid-air, to cut the lead to one goal at 8:06. And Rassell tied it with a 38-foot shot at 15:50, after the Ghost Pirates failed to clear the puck of their own zone.
“We’ve got a big one on Tuesday and we’ve just got to move forward,” Boudens said. “We can’t panic. It’s early on in the season and we know this isn’t what we’re all about. So, yeah, we’ll figure it out in our locker room and it’s a big one Tuesday. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and move on. We do need to turn this around.”
Notes: Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power-play opportunities. Savannah was 0 for 3. … The Ghost Pirates are affiliated with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the Komets’ parent club the last four seasons, while Fort Wayne is now with the Edmonton Oilers. … The Komets played without Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Tyler Busch, Louis Rowe, Owen Savory, Clark Hiebert and Sam Babintsev. All of them had sat out Friday, too.