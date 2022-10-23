We’re two games into the Komets’ 71st season and it’s difficult to tell what the bread and butter of this team is because – put simply – they’ve yet to do anything well.
Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones, in front of an exasperated Memorial Coliseum crowd of 8,632 that had been amped up for the home opener, was made all the more painful because it was actually, remarkably, a step back from Friday’s season opener, an ugly 7-5 loss to the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.
“It wasn’t good enough on all fronts,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I don’t think there were many things we did right. We weren’t very good tonight. It’s a tough pill to swallow on such a big night.”
About the only positive Boudreau could take away from the game was the rambunctiousness of the third period, when the teams combined for 95 penalty minutes, including a 10-player melee that saw Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro fight Cincinnati’s Patrick Polino.
“To show a little pride an emotion in the third period is the one positive takeaway,” Boudreau said. “It could have been easy to mail it in and not give a crap about how you played the game, … but at least the guys battled and showed a little bit of pride in the third period.”
The Komets’ only goals came from captain Anthony Petruzzelli, who scored a power-play goal in the second period after Shawn Boudrias sent him a no-look pass, and a late Stefano Giliati goal off a redirection of a Marcus McIvor pass.
As for the bad, there was plenty.
The Komets gave up a goal on the game’s first shot, by Matt Berry, after Fort Wayne turned over the puck in the neutral zone. It was an all-too-familiar sight, after Fort Wayne allowed 16 goals on the first shot against during the previous two seasons.
Goaltender Colton Point stopped 30 of 37 shots, allowing goals to Berry, Matt McLeod, Justin Vaive, Phil Lagunov, Polino, Jalen Smereck and Lee Lapid, whose goal was probably the weakest one allowed because he skated into the offensive zone and snapped a 40-footer through Point’s legs for a 5-1 second-period lead.
In that second period, Fort Wayne had only four shots on goal – two on power plays, two on penalty kills – with none coming during 5-on-5 play.
“We just haven’t been connected; there’s a disconnect right now with our team. We’re not playing on the same page,” Boudreau said. “With a new identity, we’re stuck behind the teams we’re playing right now like Indy and Cincinnati; they’re playing with a little more confidence and together.
“It’s going to be an uphill battle and we’re a long way off from where we want to be, but we’re not going to sit here and point fingers. We’re going to look inward and we’re going to find a way to get back to work here and try to resolve this by next weekend.”
The Komets have 13 new players among their 25-man roster, but that’s not dissimilar from the Cyclones’ or Fuel’s makeups.
“You can’t panic after two games,” McIvor said. “It’s a 72-game season for a reason.”
Fort Wayne has 11 rookies and the leaders plan to work on getting everyone on the same page before this Friday’s 8 p.m. game at the Coliseum against the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates, who are affiliated with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and, therefore, have former Komets players Lynden McCallum, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Papirny.
“It definitely falls on us (leaders),” said McIvor, an alternate captain. “There are a bunch of rookies on our team this year, so it’s on us to get them prepared and get them familiarized with what’s in store. At the end of the day, it’s seven goals (against) in both games, and it’s on the leadership now. On this team, we’ve just got to be better.”
Cincinnati, playing its first game of the season, scored on 2 of 8 power plays – Fort Wayne was 1 for 6 – and netminder Beck Warm stopped 39 of 41 shots.
“I’m not going to sit here and make excuses or anything. At the end of the day, giving up seven goals in back-to-back games, it’s not fair to our goaltenders. As a team, we’ve got to be better in front of them,” McIvor said.
After losing to the Fuel, the Komets felt their mistakes were fixable. Boudreau made two lineup changes: He started Point instead of Ryan Fanti, and sat Clark Hiebert, a defenseman, in favor of forward Jordan Martel. That meant Fort Wayne played with only five defensemen, though.
The Komets may have come out a little tight, as there were 20 minutes of pregame ceremonies Saturday that included the introduction of many former players – from Eddie Long to Steve Fletcher to A.J. Jenks – and a moment of silence for George Drysdale, the Komets’ beloved first captain and goal scorer, who died Oct. 9 at 95.
After Berry’s goal, the Komets settled down a bit and they had an excellent opportunity to tie it with a 3-on-1 rush, but Warm thwarted Mark Rassell’s shot at the end of it 7:03 into the first period.
Cincinnati rode the momentum of the save to a 2-0 lead; a 100-foot pass by Zach Berzolla sprang McLeod behind the Fort Wayne defense and he put the puck between Point’s legs at 8:14.
In the second period, Petruzzelli netted his goal at 2:24, but it didn’t take long for the Cyclones to reestablish their dominance: Vaive, a member of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team, hammered in a rebound at 5:07 and Lagunov sent a backhand shot into the top of the net 54 seconds later for a 4-1 lead.
Lapid made it a four-goal lead at 13:09.
Even when the Komets got good chances, they couldn’t seem to convert, such as at 17:43 when Martel beat Warm on a breakaway, only to watch the puck ricochet off the goalpost.
Seconds into the third period, there was a melee resulting in 36 penalty minutes, but it wasn’t enough of a spark to change the outcome and Polino netted a power-play goal for a 6-1 lead at 10:18.
Giliati scored a short-handed goal 1:10 later, and Smereck, a former Fort Wayne player, answered.
Notes: The Komets played without Owen Savory, Louis Rowe, Scott Allan, Hiebert, Sam Babintsev and Benjamin Gagné. … Cincinnati’s Zack Andrusiak was taken off the ice on a stretcher, after a puck hit him in the face while he was jostling for position in the Fort Wayne goal mouth with D.J. King 6:42 into the second period. There was a significant amount of blood on the ice from the incident, and no update on his condition was yet available. … Alvaro got a major penalty for charging in the third period. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford. … Former Komets star Shawn Szydlowski had an assist in his debut with the Orlando Solar Bears, a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen.