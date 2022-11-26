TOLEDO, Ohio – As far as early season games go, the one at Memorial Coliseum 7:30 p.m. today, against the Toledo Walleye, looms large.
Thanks to the Komets’ 6-3 loss Friday to the Walleye at the Huntington Center, Fort Wayne is the lone remaining ECHL team without a home victory.
Crazy that Fort Wayne and Toledo, arguably the two biggest home-ice advantages in the league, thanks to large fan bases and historical success, have gotten off to such rotten starts on home ice.
“There’s got to be some sort of belief and right now there aren’t a lot of things going well for this team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “So, we need some sort of spark and something to get us over that hill. Maybe it’s a great goaltending performance. Or maybe it’s a big individual night playing within the team parameters, but we need something good to happen.”
Benjamin Gagné scored the game’s first goal Friday. The only goals of the third period were scored by Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan and Blake Siebenaler. Colton Point stopped 20 of 22 shots in the second and third periods combined, after relieving Rylan Parenteau.
Toledo’s John Lethemon stopped 23 shots, but it’s likely Sebastian Cossa, a first-round NHL draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, is in net for Toledo tonight.
Penalties continue to haunt the Komets: Toledo scored on 3 of 7 power plays and Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.
Fort Wayne alternate captain Marcus McIvor said the players know limiting infractions is Priority 1 heading into tonight.
“You can’t fault guys for trying, but at the same time we’ve got to be more disciplined,” McIvor said. “When you’re killing penalties 9 or 10 times a game, it takes a lot away from the continuity of the game and a lot of flow out of our game. It’s tough on some guys and we need to be more disciplined and keep attacking.”
Fort Wayne’s 4-6-3 record includes a 0-3-3 mark at the Coliseum with a 7-2 loss in the home opener and a 6-0 loss in Thursday’s Bob Chase Memorial Game, both to the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Toledo is 5-6-1, including a 4-2-0 road record that features a 2-1 victory at the Coliseum on Nov. 11.
“We laid eggs at the home opener and the Bob Chase Game, so I don’t want to make this out to be a big game. For whatever reason, we just haven’t found a way to respond in those types of moments,” Boudreau said. “If we simplify, if we play like we did in the first 10 minutes and the last 20 on (Friday) – for half the game we’re the better team, but for the other half we go downhill pretty quick.”
McIvor said the players know they have to perform tonight.
“I think it’s huge,” he said. “After the last two games and the last two outcomes, everyone knows we’ve got to show that we want this. Our home fans deserve it and we’re going to be ready.”