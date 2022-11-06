Drake Rymsha extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. And Clark Hiebert had his first professional goal, smacking in the puck after a Jordan Martel pass during a 2-on-1 rush.
That’s where the good news ended for the Komets on Sunday, when they lost 7-2 to the Iowa Heartlanders in front of an announced crowd of 1,516 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
It was the first victory of the season for Iowa (1-6-0), paced by three Cole Stallard goals and 22 saves from goaltender Corbin Kaczperski.
For Fort Wayne (1-3-2), Ryan Fanti stopped 37 of 44 shots, but he had disturbingly little help as the Komets allowed a plethora of odd-man rushes.
“Too be honest, it’s almost too much to digest right now with (our second) 7-2 loss (of the season). It was just as disappointing and disgusting a game as it gets,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “At some point, we have to have accountability from the guys who are on the ice, in the room and that are playing, and we just were not ready to do the things that it took to win – period.”
Last week, amid of flurry of transactions, the Komets traded forward Tyler Busch to Iowa for future considerations and he had three assists Sunday. Defenseman Matt Murphy, another former Fort Wayne player, chipped in two assists.
The Komets have until Friday’s game 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Toledo Walleye (3-2-0) – the first meeting of the season between the bitter rivals – to get things sorted out.
“There are too many players playing for the name on the back of the jersey and not the logo on the front, in my opinion, and that’s not going to be conducive to having success,” Boudreau said. “When we play as a team, we’ve shown we can compete and beat the best team in the division thus far (Cincinnati). But when we play as a group of individuals, as we did today, the results get ugly.
“Sometimes, as a player, you’ve got to look in the mirror and ask if you’re helping the team or hurting the team.”
Fort Wayne’s roster had a much different look than its previous game – a 4-3 road victory Tuesday over Cincinnati in an overtime shootout – including the debut of forward Sam Babintsev. He was supposed to play for Fort Wayne last season but never arrived due to issues with his immigration work visa. Louie Rowe also made his Fort Wayne debut. And Joe Masonius, claimed off waivers from the Kalamazoo Wings, was in the lineup for Fort Wayne, which was without injured forwards Samuel Dove-McFalls and Filip Engarås.
Stallard scored off a redirection, a blast from the left circle and a 2-on-1 rush. Iowa’s Nick Campoli scored from 10 feet out, after Fort Wayne failed to clear a loose puck. Michael Pastujov and Alec Broetzman also scored when Fort Wayne’s defense was caught flat-footed. And Matthew Boucher scored from 40 feet out. Iowa was 2 for 7 on power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.
Rymsha’s goal came when he redirected a Benjamin Gagné blue-line shot.