The immediate takeaways from Saturday night’s Komets game – a 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans in an overtime shootout – are such:
- This looks like a totally different Komets team than the one we saw two weeks ago. A 3-0-1 run is the evidence. There’s still inconsistencies – they fell behind 2-0 and 4-3 to the Americans – but they've taken on the trait we’ve seen so often from Ben Boudreau-coached teams: comebacks. Remember, this game came on the heels of Thursday’s 6-3 road victory over the Indy Fuel that saw Fort Wayne score five unanswered goals.
- Rookie goaltender Rylan Parenteau could be the steal of the season. I don’t know how much cash the Komets gave the Toledo Walleye for Parenteau, but it’s already paid off whatever it was. He sparked the victory Thursday with 19 saves on 19 shots after replacing Colton Point, and he was again terrific Saturday with 31 saves on 35 shots. That may not seem like that impressive a night, but he had two breathtaking saves – including one sliding to his right to foil hard-shooting Zach Pochiro – and acrobatically kept the score from getting out of control in the second period. Parenteau’s play could, potentially, create an awkward situation. Remember, Point is on an American Hockey League contract. If Edmonton Oilers-prospect Ryan Fanti returns from Bakersfield of the AHL, and Parenteau has overtaken Point on the depth chart, would the Komets seriously stash an AHL-contracted guy as their third netminder? I’m getting way ahead of things here – Parenteau has played only five periods – but it’s something to watch.
- Drake Rymsha had two goals. That gives him nine goals and 13 points in 11 games, and he’s on a nine-game point-scoring streak. Enjoy him while he lasts. I would think Bakersfield won’t leave him here long.
As the Komets prepare for their next game Thursday – the Bob Chase Memorial Game against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum – you can bet they’ll be talking a lot about limiting penalties.
“To be honest, you’re always happy when you get a point, but I’m disappointed we didn’t get two because I believe we were a better team than them,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said late Saturday. “For us, one of the things that has been trending through 11 games is we’re undisciplined and taking minor penalties. We had 11 minors and that’s one-third of the game forcing our team to defend and we’re taking away opportunities to go on the attack and it’s very toxic. It asks a lot of us.”
Allen scored on 1 of 9 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 6.
Allen came in as the second-most penalized team in the ECHL with 19.8 minutes per game, then got 16 minutes. Fort Wayne was fourth with 17.8 per game, then had 22 against the Americans.
“It’s too tall of an ask to continue to ask teammates to kill penalties like this,” Boudreau said. “It eventually bit us ... . It didn’t hurt us as far as the (penalty kill), but the way we were playing 5-on-5 is we were owning them down low. So it took a full period of opportunities away to get the decision marker.
“You’re happy and I believe we did a lot of good things, but it’s just we need to stay out of the box. That was the key difference tonight in getting the full two points.”
Joshua Winquist said the players are cognizant they need to play a more temperate game.
“Our whole team feels like we’ve taken too many minors in general,” he said. “It’s real hard to win hockey games that way, as you guys can see.”
- In case you’re wondering what happens when a referee goes down, as was the case Saturday when Tyler Hascall suffered a hip injury on a collision with a Fort Wayne player, here’s the skinny: Yes, there is a two-referee system in which both call penalties and work the lines, such as you might see at the Icehouse with youth games. That’s not what they do in the pros. Instead, they take one of the linesmen (in this case, Christopher Williams) and make him the referee, then the other linesman (Bryan Gorcoff) has to do double duty calling lines. Hascall was able to finish the game after missing about 7 minutes. Now, remember, this would be less of an issue if the ECHL had a two-referee, two-linesman system, but they’re only doing that in 25% of the games this season.
- The Komets are in third place in the division, behind Cincinnati (8-1-1, including a regulation loss to Fort Wayne) and Indy 7-3-1. Where's Toledo? In fifth place at 4-5-1. The Walleye lost 4-3 to Indy on Saturday in Toledo, where the Fuel scored three unanswered goals. It's early, but the division standings are unexpected in a lot of ways.