The Komets were on a brutal losing skid. They needed to build some semblance of momentum as they prepare for the playoffs. And they were facing their biggest rival, the Toledo Walleye.
None of that mattered to them.
Sunday’s regular-season finale was about one thing – skating for Braydin Lewis – and that was all the motivation the Komets needed to put forth one of their soundest games in weeks, despite missing a bevy of injured stars, and capture a 3-2 overtime victory at Toledo.
Lewis, the 19-year-old son of former Komets forward Adam Lewis, died Saturday night. A promising junior-level hockey player, Braydin Lewis had been diagnosed less than a year ago with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, and his fight against it touched people throughout North America.
“The most important thing is that we played for one of our own, Braydin Lewis. That was the only thing that we talked about – playing with pride,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “There was a young 19-year-old kid who passed away too soon and he would have loved to be in all of our shoes. So, appreciate the moment and play for him. We got a win for the (second) time in (nine) games, but ultimately what it was about tonight was playing for Braydin.”
Almost all of the Komets had met Braydin Lewis at some point. Some knew him through the close-knit local hockey community at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, others from the Komets’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Feb. 18, when Lewis dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff.
“He came in and read us the lineup in the locker room, got all the boys fired up. Everyone understood the impact he had on this team, the community in general, and the Fort Wayne Komets,” said captain Anthony Petruzzelli, after snapping a four-game losing streak.
Rookie defenseman Jake Johnson netted the winning goal in 3-on-3 extra time from the slot Sunday, after Drake Rymsha retrieved the rebound of his own shot and sent a pass from the corner. Rymsha and Samuel Dove-McFalls also scored for Fort Wayne (34-31-7), which went 6-4-0 in the season series with the Walleye.
Rylan Parenteau stopped 34 of 36 shots – a crowd of 8,031 was on hand at the Huntington Center – and Johnson netted his second goal in three games since helping Quinnipiac to the NCAA’s Division I national championship.
“This game was very important to us,” Petruzzelli said. “It was sad, hearing of Braydin’s passing. He was a part of this Komet family. His father played here and did a lot for this (organization, winning a Cup in 2003) and the fact that Braydin was around and part of this team, he meant a lot to us. We went into that game knowing about the unfortunate passing, … and it was pretty emotional for a few guys involved. We wanted to go out there and made sure we got the win for them.”
The Komets, who wrapped up the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division on April 1, open a best-of-7 first-round series against the division-champion Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. The second-place Walleye (45-19-8), which lost to Florida in last year’s Kelly Cup Final, will face the Indy Fuel.
Toledo’s Sebastian Cossa stopped 34 of 37 shots and its goals came from Gordie Green and Andrew Sturtz, who tied it at 2 after a Fort Wayne turnover 9:26 into the third period. Parenteau made two acrobatic saves on Ryan Cox shots from point-blank range to force overtime, and the Komets won on the heels of losing to the Fuel on back-to-back nights.
After Saturday’s 5-4, misconduct-filled loss to Indy at Memorial Coliseum, forward Oliver Cooper was presented the MVP award voted on by his teammates. In 58 regular-season games, Cooper had 22 goals and 47 points, and he’s spent much of the season as an alternate captain.
“It’s a huge honor,” Cooper said. “This is a historic organization, as we all know, and that it came from my teammates, it’s pretty special and I’m very grateful to receive that award. There are a lot of guys who stepped up throughout the year at different times, and everybody contributed. It could have gone to anyone, and I’m really humbled to have received it.”
Friday’s 2-1 loss took a toll on the Komets’ lineup; Stefano Giliati, Matthew Boudens and Noah Ganske fell to injuries and joined a list that already included Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, Tristan Pelletier and Jacob Graves. The playoff roster must be submitted today and many decisions will be predicated by doctors.
Other decisions were cemented through play Sunday, when the Komets had six of the game’s first seven shots and took a lead when Dove-McFalls flung a surprise
Rymsha netted a power-play goal with a high shot from the right circle, putting Fort Wayne up 2-1 just 2:07 into the third period, after Fort Wayne’s William Provost drew a tripping penalty on Toledo’s Riley McCourt.
Both teams scored on 1 of 3 power plays.
”We came together defensively,” Petruzzelli said. “We’ve been talking about doing the right things defensively over these last few games and things are starting to come together. We only gave up three 5-on-5 goals in the last three games. With us being able to get the win here and putting it all together, it’s a big momentum shift for us going into the playoffs.”
Notes: Komets defenseman Joe Masonius was fined an undisclosed amount of money by the ECHL for actions in Saturday’s loss. He was given a spearing major and game misconduct, while Indy’s Christopher Cameron was assessed only a misconduct for inciting. That was a key juncture, helping to set up the power play and Indy’s winning goal by Kyle Maksimovich. … Petruzzelli and Blake Siebenaler were the only Komets to play in all 72 games during the regular season.