The Komets finally put it all together. The offense was effective. Special teams came through. The defense was solid. And the goaltending? Ryan Fanti did something neither he nor any other Komets goaltender did during the regular season – he got a shutout.
The Komets defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-0 Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum, led by Fanti’s 35 saves and goals from Daniel Maggio, Darien Kielb and Matt Boudens.
“We put it all together,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “Everything is going to start with goaltending. What we saw tonight was everything the Edmonton Oilers saw as a prospect in Ryan Fanti. He controlled the puck. He controlled his motions. His rebound control was unbelievable. He made the saves that he had to and came up with a couple that maybe he shouldn’t have had. I give a lot of credit to Ryan Fanti; when you have performances like that, it’s on the backs of great goaltending. But it wasn’t just him.”
Fort Wayne is now down only 2-1 in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals. Perhaps most impressively, the Komets lost Adam Brubacher, arguably their top defenseman, to an injury the first shift of the game and rolled only five defensemen the rest of the way.
“I thought everybody was firing, you know what I mean?” Fanti said. “Whether it was the penalty kill or playing after Brubacher went down; the other five D really stepped up. The power play, too, we got a lot of momentum and we were snapping the puck around, and the (offensive zone) entries were clean.
"I just thought everyone was good tonight and really showed up to play.”
Fanti is the first Komets goalie to get a shutout since Dylan Ferguson in the first round of 2021, when Fort Wayne went on to win the Kelly Cup.
He’s stopped 57 of 59 shots in the series after Rylan Parenteau stopped 36 of 40 in Game 1.
“Fants has been good all year,” Kielb said. “Ryles, I thought he played a good first game, and then we turned to Fants. I’m sure he wanted to be the Game 1 starter, but he took what was best for the team at that time. Since he’s come in, I think he’s done an excellent job. He got the shutout tonight and he really shut the door. Even (in Game 2), he had two breakaway stops and we need that out of him.”
Division-champion Cincinnati's goalie, Beck Warm, who starred during the first two games, thwarted 45 of 48 shots.
Fort Wayne’s maligned power play got a third-period goal from Boudens, was 1 for 6, and is now 2 for 20 in the series.
Cincinnati’s power play was 0 for 6, including a 5-on-3 advantage, and is 2 for 17 in the series.
The Komets dropped the opening games at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center – 4-3 in overtime Friday and 2-1 on Saturday – and Game 4 of the 2-3-2 formatted series will be 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, where a crowd of 5,061 was on hand Tuesday.
"We're going to keep our foot on the gas here," Boudreau said. "There's not going to be a ton of breaking up anything. That was a great recipe that we had and we're just going to continue to do the things that really helped us out tonight. So for us, it's more of a mental reset and physical rest before we can get into a couple practices and try to even the series up Friday night."
The Toledo Walleye took a 3-0 lead in the other division semifinal with a 4-1 victory at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Maggio opened the Komets' scoring 1:48 into the first period, after a Blake Siebenaler shot dropped at his feet in the slot. Warm stopped 57 of the previous 58 shots he’d faced, after replacing Mark Sinclair with the Cyclones down 3-0 heading into the second period of Game 1.
The Cyclones may have felt fortunate to be down only one heading into the second period, after Samuel Dove-McFalls and Oliver Cooper failed to convert on opportunities from point-blank range, though the Cyclones also hit two goalposts and ran into some solid Fanti stops in the opening period.
The Komets circumvented several obstacles in the second period: They faced a 1:30-long 5-on-3 power play and held the Cyclones to only two shots on goal; a Zach Berzolla scoring opportunity during 5-on-4 play got past Fanti and slid near the goal line before Anthony Petruzzelli got it out of harm’s way; and Fanti came up with an even-strength glove save on Louie Caporusso from point-blank range.
A penalty late in the second period on Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias, who was assessed a slash by referees John Lindner and Brendan Schreider, was particularly reviled by the crowd that only saw Boudrias whack at a loose puck.
The Komets killed off the ensuing power play and thought they’d taken a two-goal lead at 3:58 of the third period, but Siebenaler’s tally was waved off because he kicked the puck in, even though it to caromed off the back of Warm before entering the net.
Kielb made it 2-0 when he got a loose puck behind the net and snuck it inside the right post at 7:22, and Boudens followed with a shot from the right circle for a 3-0 lead at 9:50.
Boudens, a forward, was back in the Komets’ lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury suffered on a hit by the Indy Fuel’s Kirill Chaika. Boudens’ return was particularly important because the Komets lost forward Drake Rymsha – one of their top offensive weapons and faceoff men – to an upper-body injury late in Gam 2 when he was crushed at the offensive blue line by Berzolla.
The Komets also played without Scott Allan, Jacob Graves, Tristian Pelletier and Alex Peters, who the team hoped would be back from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who were eliminated from the postseason last weekend. The Komets haven’t explained the lack of Peters’ presence, but Graves could be in the lineup for Game 4.