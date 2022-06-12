The Florida Everblades completed their five-game victory over the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup finals on Saturday night, with a 4-2 victory at Estero, Florida.
It strangely felt early, calendar-wise.
A year ago tonight, the Komets were only through four games of the first round! As you'll recall, everything was behind schedule because of the pandemic, and the Komets' run to the Kelly Cup lasted until July.
On June 12, 2021, it was a 4-2 Komets loss to the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum, the game in which Matteo Gennaro scored on back-to-back shots, after back-to-back turnovers by Fort Wayne's Mathieu Brodeur.
Neutral-zone turnover leads to a Matteo Gennaro goal and a 2-1 @Wichita_Thunder lead. pic.twitter.com/RpDXf2S8JE— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) June 13, 2021
The Komets, of course, won the decisive fifth game, 4-3, on Matthew Boudens' overtime goal, setting up the second-round matchup with the Allen Americans.
The Komets are on to the Western Conference Finals with a 4-3 victory in Game 5. Mr. Matthew Boudens with the goal. pic.twitter.com/jHakscqAax— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) June 15, 2021
Many have been asking which NHL team the Komets will end up affiliating with, now that the partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights is no more.
I know the Komets are nearing the finish line with one team and, barring things going awry, we should know who it will be this week or next.
I've been sworn to secrecy on the team, so all I can say is it's one so far out of left field I've yet to hear a fan even guess it.
Stop with the St. Louis Blues, it won't be the Blues.
There are going to be a lot of changes in affiliations within the ECHL this season. I know of two NHL teams moving their affiliations seemingly unbeknownst to the public, and one other affiliation that people think is locked down but I'm hearing may not be. I wish I could be more specific but ECHL teams are wary of saying anything, even anonymously, for fear the NHL teams will get angry and end negotiations.
Stay tuned.
Samuel Harvey had a terrific season for the Komets, one that saw him get an all-star nod and receive chants from the Fort Wayne fans even in the immediate aftermath of losing Game 7 to the Wheeling Nailers.
I'm hearing mixed messages on what the future will hold for the goaltender.
Conventional wisdom says he's going to be in the American Hockey League, but a source with the Komets has told me Fort Wayne believes it might be able to re-sign him.
Now, I know Harvey really likes Fort Wayne. He turned down at least one call-up last season to stay in town and help the cause. And I think he has the potential to be the next Nick Boucher, a championship goalie who spends a lot of years here and becomes a franchise icon.
But I also think he has potential NHL upside. And when I saw Mitchell Weeks, who was Wheeling's backup goalie in the postseason, got a two-year AHL deal last week, I just can't fathom Harvey is back here on anything other than an AHL contract.
It's important to remember, the Komets hold his ECHL rights. So even if he signs with an AHL team other than the one the Komets affiliate with, they could squat on his rights in hopes he's back, or try to get something for him.