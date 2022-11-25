Ugly as the Komets’ 6-0 loss Thursday night was, there were a few minutes in the second period when they looked impressively good.
They orchestrated a heavy forecheck, kept the Cincinnati Cyclones on their heels by cycling the puck throughout the offensive zone, dominated time of possession and created scoring chances.
It was exactly the type of game they should be playing all the time.
So, I asked the Komets (4-5-3, including a 0-3-3 mark at Memorial Coliseum) why that isn’t happening.
“That was the message, that was the game plan, to establish the forecheck,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “And to create offensive zone time. We were too busy defending because we were turning the puck over, all over the ice. We had zero energy, zero jump whatsoever. We were looking to other guys up and down the lineup to do something. We lost as a group of individuals, we didn’t lose as a team.”
On the need for a forecheck, Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said: “We’ve got to be a team that’s getting up ice, creating turnovers on a forecheck. We’ve got to learn to manage those pucks in the neutral zone, because that’s what seems to bite us here and there. We’re a really good team when we’re playing below their goal line, so we’ve got to get back to that.”
The Komets didn’t look at all like the team that was 3-0-1 in its previous four games; it looked like the team from the dreadful first seven games of the season, even if the Cyclones (10-1-1), paced by Mark Sinclair’s 43 saves, are awfully good.
And this was the Bob Chase Memorial Game, a Thanksgiving tradition honoring the late WOWO broadcaster, a big night for the organization. The owners, I assure you, did not seem pleased.
“We had a 3-0-1 (run) and we thought everything was going in the right direction, and we reverted right back to the early tendencies of playing fire-wagon hockey – individualistic, guys were pointing fingers, getting back to being negative on the bench,” Boudreau said.
The only good news is the Komets play tonight at Toledo, Ohio, where the Walleye is 0-4-1, if you consider that good news – the rival Walleye (4-6-1 overall) will probably be fired up with a day of rest.
By the way, did anyone – anywhere – think the Komets and Walleye would be a combined 0-7-4 on home ice?
“You’ve got to be bought into the team systems and what you’re doing, and you’ve got to care when you’re out there,” Petruzzelli said. “Tonight was a big game for Fort Wayne and the Komets’ organization with the Bob Chase Memorial, but to go out there and give that type of performance – it’s tough to see and we’ve got to be better moving forward.”