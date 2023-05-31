The Komets haven’t had a coaching search quite like this since 2006, when Greg Puhalski moved on after six seasons and they hired Pat Bingham.
Bingham was gone after one forgettable season and every coach since then – Al Sims, who won Cups in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012; Gary Graham, who coached them the next six years; and Ben Boudreau, who won a Cup in 2021 – was an obvious choice to take over because of their previous ties to the team, interest in the job and readiness to take over.
After the decision Wednesday to part with Boudreau after four seasons in the head role, there is no obvious choice waiting in the wings. Here are 15 names we think they’ll consider:
Ben Simon: Coached the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins the last five seasons, but was a victim of a shakeup within the Detroit Red Wings’ system. Simon, 44, coached the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones to the 2014 Kelly Cup finals.
Manny Viveiros: Recently was let go by the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, who were affiliated with the Komets for two of his three seasons there. He got Henderson to the AHL finals. He was an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers, the Komets’ current NHL affiliate, in 2018-19. He’s 59 and won a junior championship in the Western Hockey League.
Jesse Kallechy: For three years, he’s been an assistant coach to Brad Ralph with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, who won a Kelly Cup in 2022 and are back in the finals this year. He’s 33 and has head-coaching experience with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen from 2018 to 2020.
Alden Hirschfeld: He was an assistant coach with the rival Toledo Walleye the last two seasons, helping them to the Kelly Cup finals in 2022 and the Western Conference finals this year. However, there’s speculation that Toledo’s head coach, Dan Watson, will get the Grand Rapids job, which would put Hirschfeld, 35, in line to either join him or get the head job in Toledo.
Matt Macdonald: He was Simon’s assistant coach in Grand Rapids, after four seasons as head coach of the Cyclones. Macdonald, 40, missed the playoffs twice with the Cyclones, though, and never got out of the first round.
Danny Stewart: The 44-year-old former Fort Wayne player would be a tough get because he’s firmly entrenched as coach of the United Kingdom’s Coventry Blaze, where he’s been the head man since 2016 and won a playoff championship.
Dan Bremner: He led the SPHL’s Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a championship this season – they were 32-19-5 in the regular season – after reaching the finals in 2022. At 36, he’s got four years of head-coaching experience in the SPHL.
Olivier Legault: Boudreau’s assistant coach, Legault, 36, will get a chance to interview if he wants it. But he’ll have to prove he wasn’t a part of the problems, such as defensive inconsistencies, that led to Boudreau’s departure.
Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock: A native of Fort Wayne, former captain of the Komets, and member of two championship teams, he checks a lot of boxes. Schrock, 38, manages the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse and coaches the Spacemen junior team. The ECHL had three coaches this year with no prior head-coaching experience in the pros, and two made the postseason, so maybe the Komets would be open-minded about someone with Schrock’s level of experience, but it’s more likely they gauge his interest in being an assistant coach.
Mason Baptista: A former Komets forward, only 33, he just finished his first season as an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits, after he spent time coaching China’s men’s and women’s national team players. He likely doesn’t have the résumé yet, but could relate to players on a different level than most on this list.
Jason Binkley: A 30-year-old former Komets defenseman, he was an assistant coach with the SPHL’s Fayetteville Marksmen in 2021-22 before moving up last season to an assistant job with the the ECHL’s Reading Royals, who made the North Division finals.
Greg Puhalski: He led Fort Wayne to the 2003 United Hockey League championship and remains popular with the Fort Wayne front office. Puhalski, 58, coached Wilfrid Laurier University from 2012 to 2022. Fort Wayne really likes players from Canadian college hockey and Puhalski is certainly experienced teaching those.
Bruce Richardson: A former Komets captain under Bingham, the 45-year-old Richardson coached in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from five seasons between 2014 and 2022. He would likely embrace the type of physical hockey the Memorial Coliseum fans expect.
Troy Mann: This would be a bit of reclamation project, as Mann was fired by the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season after, according to reports, he gave scouting material to another NHL team. Mann, 53, coached in the ECHL from 2005 to 2008 and nine seasons as a head coach in the AHL is nothing to sneeze at, so he may be worth a look.
John Anderson: A former Komets player and NHL head coach, it seems unlikely that, at 66, he’d coach in the ECHL. But he’s got four minor-league championships and is worth the conversation.
Some other potential names: Tim Army has got a ton of experience – longtime NHL assistant, Providence College head coach, Iowa Wild coach in AHL the past five years – and may have no interest in coaching in the ECHL at 60. However, his son, Derek, coaches the division-rival Wheeling Nailers and that could be fun. ... Kevin Kerr, 55, a former Komets player, won an SPHL championship in 2017 with the Macon Mayhem. Last season, he was an assistant with Birmingham. It feels like if Kerr was going to happen here, it would have already. ... Steve Martinson, 65, has been bandied about as a potential Komets coach for decades. He would bring an exciting, physical brand of hockey, but it’s hard to imagine him coexisting with the Franke family, which is why he’s never been a serious candidate here before. He’s won nine Cups as a coach and last coached the Allen Americans in 2022.