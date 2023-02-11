Shawn Boudrias pointed at Komets broadcaster Shane Albahrani after the morning skate and told him he was going to score in Friday night’s game at Allen, Texas.
Boudrias undersold it a bit. He had two goals and an assist in an 8-6 victory over the Allen Americans.
“Honestly, I try to say that every game,” Boudrias said, chuckling, of his promise to score. “I want to keep my positivity up and help the team win. Today, it worked and I was pretty happy about it.”
While the final score was too close for comfort – the Komets seemed in command at the second intermission with a 5-2 lead – the game was a reminder of just how good Boudrias, a forward, has been this season. He’s totaled 19 goals and 38 points. Just as importantly has been his consistency; he’s got at least one point in 26 of the 39 games he’s played.
“I worked hard over the summer. It’s my second year in the league and I feel more confident on the ice,” said Boudrias, 23. “(Coach Ben Boudreau) makes me more confident than last year also, so even for me, my confidence is better, I feel better and the guys I’m playing with are also really good.
“I feel pretty good this year and feel like I have more of a role than last year, when it was my first year.”
Last season, as a rookie, Boudrias had 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games before suffering a knee injury a week before the playoffs began.
“He just loves to play the game,” Boudreau said. “He’s a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeves. There’s no hiding how he is and it’s his passion. He loves hockey and loves being a Fort Wayne Komet. He’s invaluable to the team.
“We made an adjustment on a line, where we put Boudrias beside (Mark) Rassell and (Samuel) Dove-McFalls for the first time this year. You want to talk about a shot in the arm; I thought all three of those guys complemented each other extremely well tonight.”
Five goals were scored in the first 5:01 of the third period, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead down to an uncomfortable 7-5.
Matters were made worse when Allen’s captain, Colton Hargrove, scored a breakaway goal at 11:16. That extended his point-scoring streak to 20 games, the longest in the ECHL this season.
But Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper alleviated the pressure with an empty-net goal at 19:34 and the Komets won for the seventh time in their last eight games.
“I’m going to need to sleep for the next 8 hours as I digest that one,” Boudreau said. “But I’ll say this, ‘If you’re a fan and you paid to come to the game, you definitely got your money’s worth tonight.’”
While the third period wasn’t pretty, Boudreau was pleased the Komets found a way to cut off the bleeding of Thursday’s ugly 7-3 loss that opened a three-game set against an Allen team that “is absolutely loaded with offense.”
“It’s never ideal to give up six goals. It’s never ideal to give up 13 in two games,” Boudreau said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got two out of the four (possible) points so far and have an opportunity tomorrow to win the weekend. We put ourselves in a position where we can close out a trip in a really positive way. It was very encouraging to see the entire team find a way to get back in.”
Fort Wayne (22-15-6) goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 19 of 25 shots, a night after he stopped 16 of 22 and was pulled in the third period. Fanti, a prospect of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, has started eight of the Komets’ last 10 games. Rylan Parenteau started the other two, but he was called up to the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday.
It’s possible Colton Point starts today’s 8:05 p.m. game that completes a three-game set at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, where an announced crowd of 3,025 was on hand Friday.
“We’ve just got to keep it simple,” Boudrias said. “They’re a really good team off the rush – that’s what they want – and we’ve got to keep it simple … and always have three or four guys back when we lose the puck. We’ve pretty good offensively. Defensively, we’ve got to keep the other team off the rush.”
For Allen (22-22-1), Chase Perry stopped 34 of 41 shots Friday, while Luke Peressini got a night off.
The Americans’ Jack Combs, who leads the ECHL with 25 goals, opened the scoring on a shot from the left circle, 4:22 into the first period. It looked as if the Americans might build on their lead when Ryan Gagnon got an apparent breakaway at 8:00, but Fort Wayne defenseman Jacob Graves sped, stretched and swept the puck away from Gagnon before he could get a shot on Fanti.
Rassell tied it at 15:06, redirecting an Adam Brubacher pass.
Allen’s Hargrove was awarded a penalty shot by referee Marc-Olivier Phaneuf at 15:58, after Blake Siebenaler chopped Hargrove at the tail end of a breakaway. Hargrove was stopped on the penalty shot by a Fanti kick save.
Just 38 seconds later, Fort Wayne’s captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, skated between the circles, swerving through three defenders, to score for a 2-1 lead. And Petruzzelli set up Tye Felhaber for a power-play goal 1:16 into the second period.
That was followed at 2:07 by a goal from Fort Wayne’s Tristian Pelletier – his first in 11 games with the team – as he went hard to the net and tucked the puck underneath Perry’s left leg for a 4-1 lead.
Allen’s Liam Finlay scored after a weird bounce of the puck set him up behind the defense at 6:31. But Boudrias answered with a tough-angled shot at 10:17.
A Boudrias chip pass set up Dove-McFalls for a goal 55 seconds into the third period, but Allen’s Finlay scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 22 seconds later. Allen’s Zachary Massicotte scored on a shot from the blue line 1:10 after that to cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 6-4.
The teams traded goals again, as Boudrias scored from 12 feet out at 3:44, and Colby McAuley answered at 5:01, so Fort Wayne’s lead was at 7-5.
“We didn’t change anything from (Thursday), the only thing we did was we played better for 60 minutes,” Boudrias said. “Like, in the second period (Thursday), we became sloppy and today we stuck together, even in the third when they were going. We stuck together, kept pushing and feel pretty good about it.”
Fort Wayne forward Stefano Giliati, who returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 16 games with a shoulder injury, saw his personal point-scoring streak end at nine games. He had two goals and 11 points.
Notes: A GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/68648d14) has been set up to assist the family of former Komets defenseman Mathieu Brodeur, who helped the team to the 2021 Kelly Cup. His wife, Virginie, had complications during the birth of their third child, according to the Komets’ WOWO radio broadcast. Brodeur, who had been playing with Trois-Rivières, recently retired. The GoFundMe had raised $19,830 as of 8:30 p.m. Friday. … As the teams departed the ice after the first period, Allen’s Mikael Robidoux exchanged words with Fort Wayne assistant coach Olivier Legault. … Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Allen was 0 for 5.