The Komets needed a new No. 2 goaltender. Corbin Kaczperski needed a change of scenery.
The union between them is off to a good start.
Kaczperski, making his first start for Fort Wayne, stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Western Conference-worst Iowa Heartlanders, who traded him away Tuesday.
“It felt so good, especially against Iowa. It felt very, very good and, as I’ve been telling everyone, ‘It’s nice when the team scores five for me, too.’ I’ve got no complaints,” said Kaczperski, pleased to move away from a situation where there were as many as four goalies jostling for playing time, with an Iowa team yet to find a modicum of success in its second season, and to get closer to his home of China Township, Michigan.
“I’m very happy and this is a great spot. My first week here has been unbelievable. The fans, the atmosphere, the rink, it’s been awesome. I love it here already.”
Kaczperski, 27, was dealt to Fort Wayne (27-21-6) to complete the November trade of forward Tyler Busch for future considerations. Busch has 11 goals and 24 points in 51 games with Iowa.
Kaczperski replaced goalie Colton Point on the Komets’ roster. Point had struggled and retired last week, citing personal reasons. Ryan Fanti got the night off after starting 16 of 20 for Fort Wayne.
“It was one of those things that when the trade happened, and when I found out I’d be here, I was very pumped up,” said Kaczperski, who had a group of friends and family at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets netted the first goal – something that didn’t happen in the previous five games – to give Kaczperski a cushion.
Oliver Cooper scored early in the first period, teammate Shawn Boudrias followed 36 seconds later. Cooper went on to total two goals and two assists. Fort Wayne also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Jacob Graves.
“I think, honestly, we’ve deserved to win more games than we have this year,” Cooper said. “We’re just sticking to our systems and it’s starting to pay off. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”
Graves hadn’t scored since 2020-21 and, after he failed to convert on a 2-on-1 rush in the second period, Komets coach Ben Boudreau said he’d get him some power-play time. Graves scored by whacking the puck underneath the goalie, on that power play, for a 5-1 lead 10:12 into the third. The K’s scored on 2 of 3 power plays. Iowa was 0 for 5.
A crowd of 8,603 was on hand for “Jurassic Night,” as the Komets wore dinosaur-themed jerseys that were auctioned to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne’s Blue Bucket Brigade.
Hunter Jones stopped 29 of 34 shots for Iowa (13-29-13), and allowed three goals on the first nine shots he faced.
The Komets snapped a five-game losing streak – their longest since October 2018 – with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory Friday over the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum, where Garrett Van Wyhe scored two goals, including the winner.
The Komets’ next game is 8 p.m. Friday against the Nailers, who are nine points back of Fort Wayne for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Komets have 18 games remaining in the regular season and there’s little room for error if they want to make up ground on third-place Indy Fuel, 12 points ahead.
“From start to finish, I thought we were dialed in and that we were motivated for a Sunday game. We were hungry,” Boudreau said.
Giving up the first goal had long been a severe problem for the Komets. It’s happened in 31 of 52 games this season.
But the Komets’ offense was sparkling early: Cooper scored at 5:10, thanks to a setup by Matt Alvaro, who jumped out of the penalty box and found an unpossessed puck in the Iowa zone; and Boudrias scored off the rebound of a Mark Rassell shot, for a 2-0 lead.
Iowa took a timeout but remained under fire and Jones had to come up with a save on a Van Wyhe breakaway, before the Heartlanders’ Zach White scored from 12 feet out at 10:48.
Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne’s captain, made it 3-1 after a cross-ice pass by Cooper put him all alone in the right circle at 13:22. That was soon followed by a fight between Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens and White, and then there was a late-period fight between Tristan Pelletier and Iowa’s Brendan Robbins, which helped set up a 5-on-3 Iowa power play that didn’t produce a goal.
Iowa had a 2-on-1 rush early in the second period that was broken up by Fort Wayne defenseman Joe Masonius.
Cooper netted his second goal with a shot from 15 feet out at 14:26, after a rebound landed right at his skates, and Cooper had a chance to polish off a hat trick a few minutes later before Jones thwarted him on a breakaway rush.
Graves put Fort Wayne up 5-1 by smacking a rebound underneath Jones 10:12 into the third period. In the final minute, after a goal by Iowa’s Ryan Wheeler, Masonius fought Iowa’s Steven Leonard.
As for Kaczperski’s performance, Boudreau said: “He was everything we remembered (from facing him). Once we knew that Point was going to retire, we could have gone after a college kid because there are rookie goalies out there. But you don’t want to bring a young kid in and take a chance on him, not having seen them played pro before. … We don’t have the time for somebody to go in and struggle. We knew that Corbin had extensive experience and success against us. He’s a great kid and great goalie, and everything he did tonight were things we’d seen before. He came in as advertised.”
The Komets have a third goalie under contract, Rylan Parenteau, who is with the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks. He suffered an injury after his call-up in February and there’s been no indication from the Komets or Canucks on when, or if, he’ll be healthy and ready to play.
Notes: In the jersey auction, Daniel Maggio’s sold for the most at $1,507, followed by Petruzzelli ($1,100), and Marcus McIvor and Cooper ($1,000 each). … The referee was Brendan Schreider. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder) and Tye Felhaber, who is in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals.