Ryan Fanti sparkled with 42 saves for the Komets, including a late gem on Yuki Miura after the Iowa Heartlanders pulled their goalie for an extra attacker Saturday night, and the Komets won 2-1 at Coralville, Iowa.
Tye Felhaber broke the 1-all tie by scoring from 40 feet out, after a Graham McPhee drop pass, 12:57 into an end-to-end third period at Xtream Arena, where an announced crowd of 2,451 was on hand.
"I think Ryan Fanti has been amazing. He was our best player tonight," Felhaber said of the Edmonton Oilers prospect. "Ever since he came down here (from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League) for a second stint, he's just been lights out. Great guy to be around. And he battles hard in practice. It's no wonder he's doing so well down here now.
The Komets (17-14-6) also won the opening game of this three-game set at Xtream Arena, 5-2 on Friday, when Samuel Dove-McFalls had a goal and two assists and Fanti stopped 31 of 33 shots.
The teams meet again 3 p.m. today, when Rylan Parenteau is expected to start for the Komets after backing up the past five games.
The Komets arrived at Coralville with a three-game winless streak and having just lost one of their top offensive producers, Joshua Winquist, to Västerviks, a team in Sweden.
The Western Conference-worst Heartlanders (7-22-9), who defeated the Komets 7-2 in the only previous meeting Nov. 6, are in an 0-7-1 rut yet gave the Komets all they could handle Saturday.
“I thought Iowa really came to play with their work ethic. They looked like they were a division-leading team with the way they moved the puck and battled,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “But for us, I liked winning a game 2-1 where we didn’t rely on the offense. I thought our goaltender, Fanti, for the last four games has been phenomenal and hasn’t given up more than three in his last four starts. He’s giving us an opportunity to be in the game. We needed to find a way to reward a great goaltending effort.”
It seemed just a matter of time before Felhaber scored at Xtream Arena. He had nine shots on goal, and produced an assist, in Friday’s victory. He scored on his second shot Saturday and had a two-point night.
"My dad always says a funny thing. He says, 'When there's smoke, there's fire.' So I don't really get too frustrated," Felhaber said of all his scoring chances. "I was getting more frustrated that I wasn't burying some of the nice passes from my teammates. But at the same time, I'm just trying to be a shooter as well and if I see the pass, I'll make it, but I'm just kind of looking at a shot-first mentality right now."
Felhaber leads the Komets with 43 points, including 11 goals, in 37 games and was the team’s lone representative at the ECHL All-Star Classic this month at Norfolk, Virginia, scoring a goal with two assists in a 3-on-3 tournament and winning the shooting-accuracy competition.
Fort Wayne had eight players Saturday on either NHL or AHL contracts, including Samuel Dove-McFalls, who followed up his Friday performance of a goal and two assists by opening the scoring Saturday; he redirected a Felhaber shot from the left boards, 13:44 into the first period.
The goal was a relief for Fort Wayne after it got into early penalty trouble – Felhaber received a 4-minute penalty for high-sticking Ryan Wheeler, and there was a 2-minute-long 5-on-3 power play for Iowa – but the Heartlanders couldn’t capitalize. (Iowa finished 0 for 5 on power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.)
In the second period, Miura tied it at 1 on a breakaway rush at 4:37.
Iowa’s goaltender, Hunter Jones, stopped 29 of 31 shots. The Minnesota Wild prospect was the Heartlanders’ only player under a higher-level contract.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we did enough, long enough, to squeak out a win," Boudreau said. "The fact that we bought in and played that structured system for 60 minutes and we beared down when we had a scoring chance in the third period, I think was really important. When we have the opportunity, we’re putting it in.
“It seems like it’s all coming together here with a little bit of health. Our team’s jelling, our goaltending right now is great, … and there’s lots to look forward to as we close out the weekend tomorrow.”
Said Felhaber: "I think winning a 2-1 game like that just builds a positive atmosphere in our room. It's definitely going to go a long way. We're just learning as a team, whether we're down in the third or have a lead in the third, or if we're tied in the third, how to close out games. I thought we did a good job with that tonight."
Notes: The referee was Rocco Stachowiak. … According to the Komets’ WOWO broadcast, Stefano Giliati (shoulder) and Jacob Graves (hand) could return to the lineup next weekend. Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) could return in two weeks or so. And goaltender Colton Point (head) has begun skating again. No word on Tristan Pelletier. … The Komets’ Luka Burzan remains with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. He had an assist Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Laval.