The Komets lost Friday night for the sixth time in their last seven games.
There were positives, namely that the 2-1 loss to the Indy Fuel saw the Komets play a game more akin to what they expect to see in the playoffs. It was low scoring and physical, marked by Fort Wayne’s Rylan Parenteau stopping 32 shots and William Provost netting the first professional goal of his career, in front of 5,024 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“I thought it was one of the best games we’ve played in a long time, defensively,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We kept them off the rush. We didn’t give them anything and that’s a high offensive team and we were committed.”
There was a toll, however, in the form of injuries to Stefano Giliati, Matthew Boudens and Noah Ganske, all of whom may now be unavailable when the playoffs begin Friday.
“It was a costly game,” Boudreau said. “They’re all in doubt right now and that’s all I can say.”
Giliati, back in the Fort Wayne lineup after missing 18 games because of a shoulder injury, was checked in the head early in the second period by Koletrane Wilson, who didn’t receive a penalty. The play hearkened to last year, when the Komets lost Shawn Boudrias, during a seemingly meaningless game the last weekend of the regular season, thanks to a knee-on-knee hit by the Kalamazoo Wings’ Cody Corbett.
Already short on bodies, it’s a good thing the Komets (33-30-7) made additions to the lineup before the game. Defenseman Adam Brubacher returned from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and the Komets signed rookie defenseman Jake Johnson, who broke up a 3-on-1 rush in the second period.
Johnson recently helped Quinnipiac to the NCAA Division I national championship. He had four goals, 15 points, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 39 games, after he played for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2018 to 2022.
“Johnson knows how to win,” Boudreau said. “He’s a player that is sound defensively, but can bring the offense from the back end. Adding a player with his résumé at this time of year is a luxury we’re fortunate to have. He’s battle-tested and playoff ready.”
Indy (41-24-5), which got a short-handed goal from Seamus Malone and a power-play goal from Logan Nijhoff, was paced by Mitchell Weeks’ 20 saves. Indy was 1 for 7 on power plays and Fort Wayne was 1 for 5, after being assessed the game’s first five penalties.
Both teams came into the night with three remaining games before the postseason, when the Komets will face the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones and the Fuel will face the second-place Toledo Walleye. The Komets and Fuel finish their home-and-home series at 7:30 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets did themselves no favors with another suspect first period; they allowed six of the first seven shots and took the only three penalties. The Komets still generated some good offensive chances in short-handed situations – highlighted by two Oliver Cooper shots from point-blank range – but Weeks was equal to the task.
Indy’s first penalty, on Matt Watson for holding, set up Provost for a goal from the left circle 11:44 into the second period, putting Fort Wayne up 1-0. But Malone answered 3:57 into the third period.
A 10-player fracas broke out at 6:35, with Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius and Indy’s Luc Brown in the middle of it, and that set up Nijhoff’s winning goal.
Masonius was tossed because of the altercation, the latest in a long line of untimely penalties by the defenseman.
“You need 19 players to play for the full 60 minutes in order to get two points,” Boudreau said. “If you have one guy go rogue or one guy play selfishly, it’s going to affect the team. At the end of the day, we’re trying to play playoff hockey. But the way we lost tonight, it’s a blemish on a pretty good game.”
Notes: The South Carolina Stingrays’ Chaz Reddekopp, a former Fort Wayne player, won the ECHL’s Community Service Award. He spent over 40 hours volunteering for several causes, including an after-school program for low-income children called “Be A Mentor” and bringing awareness to diabetes, as he’s Type-1 diabetic. … Newfoundland Growlers forward Zach O’Brien won the ECHL’s Sportsmanship Award, voted on by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors. … Giliati has seven goals and 23 points in 34 games with Fort Wayne.