For about 10 years, Matt Alvaro has done his offseason work in the Toronto area. Skating with other talented hockey players, such as pros Matt Cairns and Kris Bennett, the most competition probably comes in the Friday 3-on-3 and small-area games they play.
It’s fun. It helps keep Alvaro in hockey condition. But it’s nothing like the excitement, pressure and grind of the actual season.
So Alvaro, 26, is amped for Monday, when the Komets open training camp for the 71st time at Memorial Coliseum.
“I’m itching to get going,” said Alvaro, who had 21 goals and 43 points in 65 games last season. “You get kind of sick of just working out and skating with the same guys back home. I’m ready to get going for the real thing.”
After the disappointing end to last season, when the 2021 champion Komets were upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Wheeling Nailers in overtime of Game 7 at the Coliseum, Fort Wayne developed a different look.
There’s a new NHL affiliate, the Edmonton Oilers, after the Vegas Golden Knights partnered with the ECHL’s newest team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Shawn Szydlowski, who had been the longest-tenured Fort Wayne player, was not re-signed and is now with the Orlando Solar Bears.
Coach Ben Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault are back for a fourth season in charge, but only nine players were re-signed: Alvaro, captain Anthony Petruzzelli (who has been with the Komets since late in the 2017-18 season), Oliver Cooper, Tyler Busch, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Blake Siebenaler, D.J. King and Marcus McIvor. It’s a somewhat deceptive number, since Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Mark Rassell, Adam Brubacher and Darien Kielb were signed by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors – also an Oilers affiliate – and could wind up back in Fort Wayne.
Even if no one is assigned from Bakersfield, which is unlikely, the Komets still have a hefty number of 28 players on their roster. They need to get down to 21 (not including those on injured reserve) before the Oct. 21 regular-season opener against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
No one can afford to coast, and it should be an intense camp.
“I’m definitely expecting a competitive camp. I’m sure the tone’s going to be set from day one by the coaching staff, and I think that’s good,” Alvaro said. “Internal competition makes everybody in the group better, and I think the worst thing any athlete can have is complacency.
“So the fact that there’s going to be a lot of numbers is going to bring the best out of everybody. Returning guys, rookies, it doesn’t matter who it is, you’re going to have to show up and compete and bring your best. I think it’s only a positive for the group going forward.”
The Komets were 40-25-7 last season, good enough for second place in the Central Division behind the Toledo Walleye, and sixth overall. Toledo, which won the ECHL’s regular-season championship, lost in the Kelly Cup Finals to the Florida Everblades.
Among the Komets’ biggest free-agent signings this offseason were forward Brett Bulmer, who has skated in 17 NHL games; forward Tye Felhaber, who has spent most of his career in the AHL; veteran forwards Stefano Giliati and Josh Winquist; and goaltenders Colton Point (now on an AHL deal with Bakersfield), Rylan Toth and Owen Savory.
Of the Komets’ nine defensemen, seven are rookies, including Fort Wayne native Triston Theriot. So, McIvor and another Fort Wayne product, Siebenaler, who were on the 2021 Cup team, may have to anchor the back end.
“There’s definitely more numbers this year for training camp than there was last year,” said McIvor, 28. “Competition and the energy that comes with it, it’s good for everyone. No one can be complacent; everyone is going to have to come out and be ready to work. I think that’s what we want, we want healthy competition and (the mentality) that nobody’s safe and you’ve got to keep grinding and trying to get better each day of camp.”