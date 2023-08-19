Jacob Graves, who finished last season with the Komets, has re-signed with the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators.
Graves, a defenseman, had two goals, 15 points and 103 penalty minutes in 31 regular-season games with the Komets, who’d acquired him from Atlanta to complete an earlier trade of Kaid Oliver.
In four playoff games with Fort Wayne, Graves had one assist and 47 penalty minutes.
Graves spent 23 regular-season games with the Gladiators between 2021 and 2023.
Meanwhile, Scott Allan, a defenseman who spent his rookie season with the Komets, has signed with the defending-champion Florida Everblades.
Allan had three goals and eight points in 45 regular-season games with Fort Wayne, then appeared in two playoff games.