In the last game before Halloween, the Komets seemed Saturday night to be working on their costume: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
At times, the Komets looked terrific. At others, downright abominable.
The result was a 6-5 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates – courtesy a goal from Alex Swetlikoff in the 3-on-3 overtime – in front of an announced crowd of 6,907 at the Coliseum that dropped Fort Wayne to 0-2-2 this season.
“It’s a long season and this isn’t the way we wanted to start,” forward Matthew Boudens said. “In these games, we’ve had little let-ups, tough starts, and that’s what we need to change, especially on our home ice with our fans. These games are very important to us and we’ve got to bring a much better start, obviously.”
The Komets, who rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit on goals from Anthony Petruzzelli (his second of the game) and Mark Rassell, have until Tuesday’s 10:30 a.m. road game against the Cincinnati Cyclones to find an elixir to get this righted.
“You like the composure of the team to battle back,” Boudens said. “But we’ve got to finish the job, too. This isn’t good enough. No one in that locker room is happy and we’ve got stuff to work on.”
The teams had met Friday night at the Coliseum, where the Ghost Pirates’ Brent Pederson got the only goal of an overtime shootout to cement a 4-3 victory. In that game, Fort Wayne’s Stefano Giliati scored on a redirection with 2.4 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point in the standings.
Fort Wayne goaltender Colton Point stopped 45 of 51 shots. Jordan Papirny, who was the Komets’ backup netminder during the playoffs last season, thwarted 32 of 37 for the Ghost Pirates (4-0-0), an expansion team.
“Again, we battled to the end and that’s great. But 51 shots against, it’s not going well right now as far as the unison we need to play in, in order to have success,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We have too many players on their own page right now, and it’s killing us that we don’t have groups that are willing to play together.”
Point was solid early, stopping shots from close range by Brent Pederson and ex-Komets player Connor Corcoran, and Point had to be sharp with the Ghost Pirates tallying 10 of the game’s first 11 shots.
Savannah’s 10th shot resulted in the game’s first goal: Will Riedell blasted the puck from the blue line, it was redirected by Lynden McCallum, and then it caromed off the skate of Fort Wayne’s Benjamin Gagné and in at 10:41.
The Komets tied it at 18:23, when Drake Rymsha accepted a cross-ice Tye Felhaber pass and blasted into the bottom of the net, setting off the annual Teddy Bear Toss. (Fans brought new and gently used stuffed animals and tossed more than 2,500 of them onto the ice after the goal, and they were collected for the non-profit Disorderly Bear Den.)
There was then a fight between Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan and Savannah’s Darian Skeoch. The Komets went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead, thanks to a Boudens wraparound goal at 19:49. It came one stoppage after Savannah defenseman Tristan Thompson saved a goal by sweeping away the puck just as it was about to cross the goal line.
Savannah’s Vincent Marleau tied it 3:30 into the second period by redirecting a Corcoran shot from 50 feet out. Point recovered to foil Danial D’Amato on a breakaway, but the ensuing faceoff set up the Ghost Pirates’ Spencer Naas for a goal and a 3-2 lead at 6:53.
Petruzzelli tied it with a power-play goal at 10:07 – Corcoran was serving an interference penalty – and it came after a tic-tac-toe passing play with Giliati at the point feeding Samuel Dove-McFalls down low, so he could tap the puck to Petruzzelli in the slot.
But Savannah’s Swetlikoff sent a shot in from between the circles to regain the lead, at 16:25, and teammate Brandon Estes made it 5-3.
Petruzzelli got to the rebound of a Rassell shot, and smacked it in from mid-air, to cut the lead to one goal at 8:06. And Rassell tied it with a 38-foot shot at 15:50.