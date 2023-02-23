Darien Kielb was back with the Komets for one game. Now he's headed back to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
Kielb, a defenseman, played in the Komets' 3-1 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday. He has three goals and nine points in seven Fort Wayne games this season, and two goals and four points in 20 AHL games with the Condors.
Elsewhere, the AHL's Toronto Marlies have sent goalie Dylan Ferguson to the Wichita Thunder. Ferguson, who backstopped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, played five AHL games this season and was 2-2-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.
With Ferguson, the Komets ousted the Thunder from the playoff quarterfinals in 2021.
The Komets and Thunder don't play this regular season.