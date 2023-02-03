Komets coach Ben Boudreau may want to conveniently misplace his phone because it could be ringing right now, the call coming from Bakersfield, California.
Darien Kielb, a defenseman, has been on a tear since arriving in Fort Wayne from the higher-level American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors – he has four goals, eight points and a plus-5 rating – and Fort Wayne has won all four games with him in the lineup.
Kielb’s best work came Friday night, when he scored three goals and assisted on another before the game was 22 minutes old to lead the Komet to a 4-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.
Of course, the idea in the ECHL is to advance players to the AHL and the NHL, but the Komets would love to keep Kielb as long as they can.
Ryan Fanti stopped 34 shots for the Komets (19-14-6), who are on a 6-2-1 run, and Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler had two fights, including a scrap with Kalamazoo goaltender Evan Cormier.
Cormier finished with 46 saves for the Wings (17-21-3), who have lost five straight.
An announced crowd of 8,727 was on hand for the opening game of a home-and-home series, which continues at 7 p.m. today at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where the Komets lost their only previous meeting this season, 3-1 on Jan. 20. The Komets play host to Iowa at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum; Fort Wayne won all three road games with the Heartlanders last weekend.
Kielb skated 18 games with Fort Wayne last season as a rookie, when he proved he could hack it at the AHL level in 16 games with Bakersfield and Laval. He had two goals and four points in 20 games this season with the Condors, who signed him to an AHL contract last summer.
Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper opened the scoring from the left circle 1:13 into the first period, after a Kielb shot caromed off the skate of Kalamazoo’s Collin Saccoman and came to him in the left circle. Kielb scored himself from the same spot at 6:23, as Fort Wayne took a 2-0 lead with a 12-1 shot advantage.
The Komets continued punishing Cormier with scoring chances, and Kielb made it 3-0 off the rebound of a Matt Alvaro shot at 14:51.
An 11-player fracas broke out at the end of the period, highlighted by Cormier coming out of the net to separate two players, then exchanging punches with Siebenaler. Cormier and Siebenaler escaped with only minor penalties from referee David Lilly, but Fort Wayne got a power play out of it thanks to a Darby Llewellyn roughing penalty, and Kielb netted a 50-foot shot 1:41 into the second period.
Siebenaler dropped the mitts again, at 12:43, with Kalamazoo’s Carson Focht and both got major penalties this time.
In the third period, Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan fought Kalamazoo’s Shaw Boomhower, and Kalamazoo’s Justin Taylor netted a power-play goal off a redirection at 7:23, though the Komets argued unsuccessfully that Taylor interfered with Fanti on the play. Kalamazoo then cut its deficit to 4-2 with another Taylor redirection goal at 11:23.
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 6 power plays and Kalamazoo was 2 of 5.
Notes: Fort Wayne defenseman Jacob Graves and forward Tristan Pelletier returned from injuries after they missed 11 and 17 games, respectively. Friday was only Graves’ fourth game with the Komets since he was acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 15 to complete an offseason trade of forward Kaid Oliver. And it was Pelletier’s eighth game since being called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Huntsville Havoc. … Joshua Winquist, who is now playing in Sweden, is the only other Komets player with a hat trick this season. He did it Jan.14 in a 7-4 road victory over the Toledo Walleye. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Colton Point (head), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) and Daniel Maggio (undisclosed). Luka Burzan remained in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters.