OK, it was another loss, dropping the Komets to a 1-4-2 record. But unlike almost every previous game played, there was an air of positivity late Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
They fell 2-1 to the archrival Toledo Walleye, in front of 7,822 fans, yet it was a closely matched game with plenty of positives for Fort Wayne.
- Tye Felhaber netted his first goal of the season, after a cross-ice Drake Rymsha pass in the first period.
- Ryan Fanti, an Edmonton Oilers prospect, looked sound in net with 20 saves as Fort Wayne allowed a season-low two goals.
- Defenseman Adam Brubacher, back from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, was one of the best players on the ice – with a 42-foot shot that hit the post a split-second before time expired in the third period.
- Fort Wayne’s penalty killers were terrific in the face of nine Toledo power plays, allowing no power-play goals.
- There was a decent amount of energy, something that was lacking in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the previously winless Iowa Heartlanders. Louis Rowe had a fight with Toledo’s Kurt Gosselin, albeit with a deserved extra penalty for instigating the fracas, and there was a huge Scott Allan check of Joseph Nardi.
So how come the Komets didn’t win?
Well, there were two Kurt Gosselin goals, both off passes from behind the Fort Wayne net. And there was Sebastian Cossa, 19 and considered the Detroit Red Wings’ future goaltender, who stopped 40 shots for Toledo (4-2-1). Some of the saves made by Cossa, a 2021 first-round NHL draft pick, such as a sprawling stop on Stefano Giliati after he made a dazzling move, and a save against Rymsha as he crashed the net, preceded the Walleye’s goals.
Cossa also had a sequence midway through the third period to preserve a 2-1 lead that saw him stop a Brubacher wraparound attempt, then foil a Rymsha blast from the opposite side of the ice. (Rymsha's goal-scoring streak ended at four games.)
Fanti, 26, came up big shortly thereafter with a stop on Mitchell Heard, when Fort Wayne coughed up the puck in its own zone.
The Komets weren’t too down after the game, though. Instead, they were considering it something they could build on heading to Wheeling, West Virginia, for games today and Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers.
“It’s tough losing any game. But looking at the positive side, we did so many things well,” said Felhaber, who has one goal and nine points in seven games this season. “We had different guys stepping up in different roles. We played as a team; I felt we were connected. I felt like we dominated the game, it’s just the bounces didn’t go our way.
“Now that we’ve had one good game – it was a tough result – but if we keep going this weekend, back to back, keep doing that, then we’re going to get rewarded for sure.”
It was believed to be the first time, for either the Komets or Walleye, that they played in a regular-season game with a two-referee system. The ECHL, which has used two referees in playoff games for a decade, is using the system in 25% of regular-season games this season. Nolan Bloyer and Riley Brace were the officials and they were busy.
Fort Wayne, which has only defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones on Nov. 1 in an overtime shootout, scored on 1 of 6 power plays.
“The heads have to be held high. Our effort was there, our execution was there. We outshot these guys and our penalty kill was phenomenal. Our team cohesion and unity – which are things we’ve talked about – we were all dialed in on the same page,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said, noting some of his team’s back luck, such as a Giliati shot that looked headed for the net before it hit teammate Shawn Boudrias’ skate.
“Those are the types of breaks we’re seeing right now. But as far as everything we preached and everything we practiced, we saw it executed in the game. For me as a coach, it’s important to see that because it means they care. They weren’t rolling over, their effort was there. In other games, I don’t know if I could say that, but right now, thinking about that game, the only thing we didn’t get was the result.”
It was the first of 10 meetings between Fort Wayne and Toledo.
“It’s disappointing, a home loss, against Toledo. Just the magnitude of those two things right there, it hurts” Boudreau said. “But for us, we’re trying to win the week. That’s something we’ve talked about. … And we’ve still got the opportunity to come out of the week above .500 and that would be a step in the right direction. We’re trying to play one game bigger than the other, not just game by game. The passion was there, we just weren’t able to find a way to squeak another one in and you’ve got to tip your cap to that goalie. … We’re right there, we’ve just got to keep knocking on the door.”