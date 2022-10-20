Forwards
Matt Alvaro
Age: 26
Height: 5-9
Weight: 181
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Sam Babintsev
Age: 28
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Shoots: Left
Last team: Podhale Nowy Targ, Poland (2020-21)
Matthew Boudens
Age: 29
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Shawn BoudriasAge: 23
Height: 6-5
Weight: 223
Shoots: Right
Last team: Komets
Tyler Busch
Age: 26
Height: 6-3
Weight: 194
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Oliver Cooper
Age: 27
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Tye Felhaber
Age: 24
Height: 5-11
Weight: 189
Shoots: Left
Last team: Syracuse, AHL
Stefano Giliati
Age: 36
Height: 5-11
Weight: 198
Shoots: Left
Last team: Asiago, Italy
Jordan Martel
Age: 24
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Shoots: Right
Last team: Komets
Anthony PetruzzelliAge: 29
Height: 5-9
Weight: 190
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Mark Rassell
Age: 25
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Louis Rowe
Age: 28
Height: 6-6
Weight: 236
Shoots: Left
Last team: Maine, ECHL (2018-19)
Drake Rymsha
Age: 24
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Shoots: Right
Last team: Hershey, AHL
Josh Winquist
Age: 29
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Shoots: Left
Last team: Michalovce Dukla, Slovakia
Defensemen
Scott Allan
Age: 26
Height: 6-8
Weight: 265
Shoots: Right
Last team: Concordia University of Edmonton
Clark Hiebert
Age: 21
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205
Shoots: Right
Last team: Victoria, BCHL
Benjamin Gagné
Age: 24
Height: 6-0
Weight: 189
Shoots: Left
Last team: Iowa, ECHL
Aiden Jamieson
Age: 26
Height: 6-2
Weight: 194
Shoots: Left
Last team: Dalhousie University
D.J. King
Age: 22
Height: 6-3
Weight: 216
Shoots: Left
Last team: Komets
Marcus McIvor
Age: 28
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225
Shoots: Right
Last team: Komets
Marc-Antoine Pépin
Age: 21
Height: 6-4
Weight: 189
Shoots: Left
Last team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL
Blake Siebenaler
Age: 26
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215
Shoots: Right
Last team: Komets
Goaltenders
Ryan Fanti
Age: 23
Height: 6-3
Weight: 194
Catches: Left
Last team: Bakersfield, AHL
Colton Point
Age: 24
Height: 6-5
Weight: 229
Catches: Left
Last team: Idaho, ECHL
Owen Savory
Age: 24
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Catches: Left
Last team: UMass-Lowell
Coaches
Ben Boudreau
Role: Head coach
Age: 37
Seasons: Fourth as head coach, after two as assistant
Olivier Legault
Role: Assistant coach
Age: 36
Seasons: Sixth as assistant
