Forwards

Matt Alvaro

Age: 26

Height: 5-9

Weight: 181

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Sam Babintsev

Age: 28

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Shoots: Left

Last team: Podhale Nowy Targ, Poland (2020-21)

Matthew Boudens

Age: 29

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Shawn BoudriasAge: 23

Height: 6-5

Weight: 223

Shoots: Right

Last team: Komets

Tyler Busch

Age: 26

Height: 6-3

Weight: 194

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Oliver Cooper

Age: 27

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Tye Felhaber

Age: 24

Height: 5-11

Weight: 189

Shoots: Left

Last team: Syracuse, AHL

Stefano Giliati

Age: 36

Height: 5-11

Weight: 198

Shoots: Left

Last team: Asiago, Italy

Jordan Martel

Age: 24

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Shoots: Right

Last team: Komets

Anthony PetruzzelliAge: 29

Height: 5-9

Weight: 190

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Mark Rassell

Age: 25

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Louis Rowe

Age: 28

Height: 6-6

Weight: 236

Shoots: Left

Last team: Maine, ECHL (2018-19)

Drake Rymsha

Age: 24

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Shoots: Right

Last team: Hershey, AHL

Josh Winquist

Age: 29

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

Shoots: Left

Last team: Michalovce Dukla, Slovakia

Defensemen

Scott Allan

Age: 26

Height: 6-8

Weight: 265

Shoots: Right

Last team: Concordia University of Edmonton

Clark Hiebert

Age: 21

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Shoots: Right

Last team: Victoria, BCHL

Benjamin Gagné

Age: 24

Height: 6-0

Weight: 189

Shoots: Left

Last team: Iowa, ECHL

Aiden Jamieson

Age: 26

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194

Shoots: Left

Last team: Dalhousie University

D.J. King

Age: 22

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216

Shoots: Left

Last team: Komets

Marcus McIvor

Age: 28

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

Shoots: Right

Last team: Komets

Marc-Antoine Pépin

Age: 21

Height: 6-4

Weight: 189

Shoots: Left

Last team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL

Blake Siebenaler

Age: 26

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215

Shoots: Right

Last team: Komets

Goaltenders

Ryan Fanti

Age: 23

Height: 6-3

Weight: 194

Catches: Left

Last team: Bakersfield, AHL

Colton Point

Age: 24

Height: 6-5

Weight: 229

Catches: Left

Last team: Idaho, ECHL

Owen Savory

Age: 24

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Catches: Left

Last team: UMass-Lowell

Coaches

Ben Boudreau

Role: Head coach

Age: 37

Seasons: Fourth as head coach, after two as assistant

Olivier Legault

Role: Assistant coach

Age: 36

Seasons: Sixth as assistant

– Justin A. Cohn, The Journal Gazette

