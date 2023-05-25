The Komets’ 72nd regular season will begin with a home-and-home series against the Indy Fuel — Oct. 20th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis and Oct. 21 at Memorial Coliseum — according to information released by the ECHL on Thursday.
The 72-game regular season is particular high on games within the Central Division and has remarkably little travel for the Komets, who won the 2021 Kelly Cup and have been ousted from the past two playoffs in the first round.
The Komets face the rival Toledo Walleye 13 times, including six times at Memorial Coliseum. Those teams will meet in the annual New Year’s Eve game in Fort Wayne and play in Fort Wayne's regular-season finale, April 14 at the Coliseum.
The Komets face the Fuel 12 times, including seven times in Fort Wayne. While the Fuel plays its home games at the state fairgrounds, it's moving into a new arena in Fishers for the 2024-25 season.
The Komets, who lost in the Central Division semifinals this year to Cincinnati in seven games, have nine games next season against the Cyclones. That includes only three contests in Fort Wayne, the first coming Feb. 2. The Komets' only morning game of the season will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Heritage Bank Center.
There will be only nine games between the Komets and Kalamazoo Wings — teams separated by only 118 miles — with only three at the Coliseum, the first being Feb. 4.
The Wheeling Nailers, normally a more frequent opponent, have eight games against Fort Wayne with five at the Coliseum.
And the Komets only face the Iowa Heartlanders seven times, with four games at the Coliseum. Included is the annual Thanksgiving game, the Bob Chase Memorial Game, at the Coliseum.
There are 15 games against teams from outside the Central Division, including three-game sets at the Coliseum against the Utah Grizzles (Dec. 15-17) and Worcester Raiders (Jan. 19-21).
There is a three-game road set against the Rapid City Rush in Rapid City, South Dakota (Jan. 10-13).
The Komets have only one game against a team from the South Division, Dec. 29 at the Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals.