The Komets have acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Atlanta Gladiators, for whom he had one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 16 games this season.
The Gladiators owed the Komets future considerations for the offseason trade of Kaid Oliver, who never actually skated for Fort Wayne, and this completes that deal.
Graves, 27, was in his second season with the Gladiators. He was a member of the Wichita Thunder in 2021, when it lost to Fort Wayne in the Kelly Cup semifinals, and was a teammate of Alex Peters, who was also recently acquired by the Komets.
The Komets now have four veterans, the maximum they can use in games, with Graves, Stefano Giliati, Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio.