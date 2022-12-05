The Komets beefed up their forward depth Monday by acquiring forward Luka Burzan from the Reading Royals for forward Jared Thomas, who never suited up for Fort Wayne.
Burzan, 22, was a sixth-round draft pick of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche in 2019. He hasn’t yet skated this season, after totaling 13 goals and 31 points in 41 games for the Utah Grizzlies, but he is expected to report Tuesday.
His rights have been on the move since last season; he went from Utah to Toledo to Reading.
Burzan has played 25 career games in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles, accruing three goals and four points.
The Komets acquired Thomas’ rights from the Norfolk Admirals on Nov. 3 in exchange for defenseman D.J. King. Thomas had 19 goals and 56 points in 68 games last season for the Indy Fuel. Thomas has yet to indicate he’ll play this season and is not expected to join the Royals immediately.
The Komets (5-7-5) face the Fuel (14-5-1) on Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.