INDIANAPOLIS -- The Komets and Toledo Walleye are the bitterest of rivals, yet it didn’t prevent them from making a trade Thursday. Fort Wayne acquired goaltender Rylan Parenteau from the Walleye for an undisclosed amount of cash.
Parenteau, who hadn’t played for the Walleye but did go 0-2-0 for the Newfoundland Growlers last season with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage, played for the University of New Brunswick from 2017 to 2022. Fort Wayne has had several players from UNB over the past few years, including last season’s No. 1 goalie, Samuel Harvey, who split time in net with Parenteau at UNB in 2019-20.
The Komets needed a netminder after Ryan Fanti was called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.