The Komets needed a top-tier defenseman and they got one Wednesday – Alex Peters – through their affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
But it wasn’t simple to make it happen.
Peters played 13 games this season with the Condors, who wanted to send him to Fort Wayne for further development. The problem was, the Wichita Thunder still held Peters’ ECHL rights, after he’d played for them the last two seasons.
So, the Komets dealt future considerations and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Thunder for Peters, 26, who has career ECHL totals of 11 goals, 34 points, a plus-11 rating and 75 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season games.
Peters also played for the Thunder in the 2021 playoffs, totaling three assists in the five-game, first-round loss to eventual-champion Fort Wayne.
“Alex is a top-end defenseman who brings size, skill and leadership,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “His presence on and off the ice will be a welcome addition to our locker room.”
Peters, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, has played 28 regular-season games with the Condors over two seasons, accruing two goals, eight points, a plus-11 rating and 43 penalty minutes. He also had a goal in four AHL playoff games last season for the Colin Chaulk-coached Condors.
The Oilers and Condors were affiliated with the Thunder the past two seasons, before shifting to Fort Wayne over the summer.
Peters, a native of Blyth, Ontario, was selected by the NHL’s Dallas Stars in the third round of the 2014 draft. He played in the Ontario Hockey League, for Plymouth and Flint, until 2017, then had a three-year career with St. Mary’s University before debuting as a pro with Wichita in 2020.
The Komets are off to a 5-7-5 start, their worst through 17 games since joining the ECHL in 2012, and it was clear after a 0-1-2 weekend that changes were on the horizon.
On Monday, the Komets acquired forward Luka Burzan, a sixth-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, for the rights to forward Jared Thomas, who hasn’t played all season and was acquired by Fort Wayne from Norfolk for defenseman D.J. King on Nov. 3.
The Komets are expected to soon cash in on future considerations they’re owed by the Atlanta Gladiators for the Kaid Oliver trade on Sept. 7.
Fort Wayne plays 7 p.m. Friday against the division-leading Indy Fuel (14-5-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Note: It’ll be Report Card Night when the Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. All students with an A or equivalent grade can get a free ticket to the game, which can be redeemed at the Coliseum box office.