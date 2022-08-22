The Komets’ goaltending depth was amplified Monday with the addition of Colton Point, who joins well-regarded rookie netminder Rylan Toth on the roster.
The Komets are also expected to get a goaltender from the Edmonton Oilers, which recently affiliated with Fort Wayne. But even if that doesn’t happen, Point has a more-than-ample résumé.
A fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2016, Point, 24, has played 29 games in the Triple-A American Hockey League with the Texas Stars. Last season, he got in five AHL games and was 1-2-0 with a 4.40 goals-against average and a .843 save percentage.
Point, whose cousin Brayden plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, manned the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads’ net from 2018 to 2020. Last season, he was back with the Steelheads and was 7-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA, a .912 SP and three shutouts.
The Komets also signed Defenseman Benjamin Gagné, forwards Cameron Cook and Tristan Pelletier, and announced their preseason schedule.
The Komets face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. Oct. 14, at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, then play host to the Nailers at Memorial Coliseum at 3 p.m. Oct. 16.
The Nailers upset the Komets in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 playoffs at the Coliseum, where Fort Wayne had won the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Gagné, 23, is the Komets’ latest find from the University of New Brunswick, where they’ve gotten several players in recent season. He had one goal and four points in 20 games last season.
Cook, 24, skated last season with Evansville of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring 17 goals with 20 assists.
Pelletier, 21, played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, appearing in 163 games and scoring 27 goals and 60 points.
The Komets, who open their season Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, had previously signed forwards Oliver Cooper, Tyler Busch, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Kaid Oliver, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Stefano Giliati, David Thomson, Liam Van Loon and Sam Babintsev; and defensemen Blake Siebenaler, Marc-Antoine Pepin, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor, Aiden Jamieson and Clark Hiebert.
Through the affiliation with the Oilers, they could get Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.