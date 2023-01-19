The Komets learned an important lesson during the first 33 games of the season: They need to concern themselves with outworking opponents, not with trying to put on a show or rack up statistics.
When they’ve hunkered down with a blue-collar attitude – played solid defense, blocked shots, checked opponents, and chipped the puck deep into the offensive zone to set up a rugged forecheck – they’ve had success. When the Komets have gotten too caught up in using their skill instead of their focus, it’s devolved into end-to-end hockey games, most of which they’ve lost because of too many turnovers or not helping their goaltenders enough.
Coming out of the all-star break, the Komets say they’ve finally learned their lesson and are cognizant they must play workmanlike games, not go on quests for dazzling goals.
“We’ve got to stick to what we know best and that’s outworking our opponents,” said forward Tye Felhaber, who was Fort Wayne’s representative at the ECHL’s All-Star Classic on Monday at Norfolk, Virginia. “I know we’ve got some skill on our team, but I think we’re at our best when we’re getting pucks north, chipping it in and going to work. You know, hitting and coming in for those second (chances). I think if we stick to that and just pick up our guy in the defensive zone, keep the other teams to the outside and eliminate turnovers, that will help us.”
The Komets came into the season with championship aspirations but have been Jekyll and Hyde so far: They were 5-8-5, the worst 18-game start since they joined the ECHL in 2012; then they won eight straight, their longest winning streak since 2008 in the International Hockey League; then came a four-game losing streak; and now they’re on a 2-0-1 run that has brought them to 15-12-6 – good enough for fifth place in the Central Division – with 39 games remaining in the 72-game regular-season.
Coach Ben Boudreau has spoken often about the need for the Komets to play as a cohesive unit, not a bunch of individuals. Despite injuries to Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Jacob Graves, Tristan Pelletier and Colton Point, plus the American Hockey League call-up of Luka Burzan, the Komets’ play over the last three games, in the wake of those absences, has been close to Boudreau’s desires. The Komets have had to play a simpler game and it’s worked.
“(We need to) have the efforts, the shot blocks, the hits, those simple things we’ve talked about,” Boudreau said. “When you play as individuals, you lose. Or, if you make soft plays where you don’t hit a guy or don’t want to block a shot, you take the easy route and lose. When we started putting our bodies on the line and started playing really hard, we started seeing results as a team and as individuals.”
The Komets have been off since Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum. At the All-Star Classic, Felhaber had a goal, two assists and won the shooting-accuracy competition, but one of the host Norfolk Admirals’ two squads, the Destroyers, won the four-team 3-on-3 tournament by defeating Felhaber’s Western Conference squad in the final.
The Komets face the Kalamazoo Wings (15-16-3) at 7 p.m. today at Kalamazoo, Michigan, then play host to the division-leading Fuel (25-10-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum. Since they last played, the Komets got goaltender Ryan Fanti and forward Samuel Dove-McFall back from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, so roster changes may be needed to make room before today’s game.