The Komets’ resiliency has been tested time and again this season, through injuries, call-ups and spotty play. They’re facing perhaps their biggest test yet, though, after forward Joshua Winquist left the team Friday to play overseas.
In a nighttime game against the Iowa Heartlanders, the Komets were unfazed.
Forward Samuel Dove-McFalls, defenseman Adam Brubacher and goaltender Ryan Fanti had big outings, and the Komets won 5-2 at Coralville, Iowa, to snap a three-game winless streak.
Dove-McFalls totaled a goal and two assists, Brubacher had a goal and an assist, and Fanti stopped 31 of 33 shots in the first of three consecutive games between the teams at Xtream Arena, where an announced crowd of 1,637 was on hand.
“We played with cohesiveness, with all one purpose and that was winning the game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It wasn’t about goals, it wasn’t about assists or individual accolades, it was just about getting the two points here and starting off the road trip on the right foot. I thought everybody bought in.”
The game probably wasn’t as close as the score indicated; Western Conference-worst Iowa’s Hunter Jones sparkled with 37 saves, including a multitude on shots from point-blank range.
The only previous meeting this season between the teams saw the Heartlanders win 7-2 at Xtream Arena on Nov. 6.
Winquist played 33 games with the Komets and had 12 goals, tied for third most on the team, and 38 points, second only to Tye Felhaber’s 41. It hasn’t yet been announced where Winquist will play next.
“Obviously, he was a good player for us, but he got a good opportunity so we wish him all the best and hopefully he does well over there,” Dove-McFalls said.
Winquist, 29, was a late addition to the Fort Wayne roster in the offseason, after he skated five games in Slovakia for HK Dukla Michalovce.
“One of our pitfalls this season has been when we played individualistic hockey. Winquist, as great as a scorer he is, sometimes he tends to be that guy where he goes on his own page. Tonight, I thought we had everybody buying in and playing for the crest on the front and not the name on the back,” Boudreau said.
“It was an impressive victory. If we can play selfless and put the team first, we’re going to have a lot of success. With Winny signing (overseas), we knew that everybody had to do what it took, whether it was scoring or having a hit or blocking a shot. Everybody was giving a piece of themselves here to win and that’s what a good team does. They find ways to win and everybody contributes.”
The Komets (16-14-6) can use four veterans (260 regular-season games of experience coming into the season) and Winquist’s departure leaves them with only one healthy one, defenseman Daniel Maggio, since forward Stefano Giliati is out with a shoulder injury and defenseman Jacob Graves has a hand injury.
Defenseman Marcus McIvor, an alternate captain, was back in the Fort Wayne lineup Friday, after missing 12 games because of a hip injury.
Felhaber tried to impose his will early – he had five of Fort Wayne’s first eight shots and finished with nine shots – but it was Brubacher who opened the scoring at 3:06, after Dove-McFalls feathered him a backhand pass through the slot.
Tommy Parrottino tied it at 16:34 for Iowa (7-21-9), after Tommy Wheeler slithered through the defense and fed him through the crease. It remained tied at the first intermission, but only thanks to Jones' stops of Felhaber and Mark Rassell on late-period breakaways.
“I thought we were solid right from the start,” Dove-McFalls said. “We were really solid in the first 10 minutes of that first period and it was really important for us to get off to that good start and we built off of it the rest of the game.”
In the second period, Dove-McFalls scored off the rebound of a Scott Allan shot and Matt Alvaro blasted the puck in from the right circle during a power play for a 3-1 lead.
Garrett Van Wyhe, playing his first game with Fort Wayne, scored by redirecting an Allan shot 3:09 into the third period, Iowa’s Tyler Busch answered during a power play at 6:40 and Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler made it 5-2 from just off the left post 18 seconds later.
Notes: Defenseman Carson Vance, who was released by the Komets this week, signed with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. … Former Komets star Shawn Szydlowski, who plays for Orlando, netted his 200th regular-season goal in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. … Graham McPhee made his Komets debut and had two assists. … Darien Kielb, a defenseman down from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, played his first Komets game of this season and also had two assists. … The Komets used four players (McIvor, McPhee, Van Wyhe and Kielb) who weren’t in the lineup a week ago, yet there was cohesiveness on the ice. “We spent a lot of time this week on preparation. We had long practices, about 90 minutes a day to be honest with you, and finding success in the first game with that hard work that we put in, you know, it’s great to see the fruits of the labor,” Boudreau said. Dove-McFalls added: “We all know each other already. Kielb was here last season and a few guys on the team here have been up together in Bakersfield, so we all know each other and, honestly, we were all kind of feeling it tonight.” … The Komets scored on 1 of 6 power plays. The Heartlanders were 1 for 4. … Giliati and Graves are expected to return to the lineup in the coming weeks.