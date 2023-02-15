Forward Shawn Boudrias was called from the Komets to the higher-level American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and played in their 2-1 loss Wednesday to the Milwaukee Admirals in an overtime shootut.
Boudrias had three shots on goal at Rosemont, Illinois, where there was a 12-round shootout before Michael McCarron won it.
In 40 games with Fort Wayne this season, Boudrias has 20 goals and 20 points. It was Boudrias’ first AHL action since 2020-21, when he had an assist in four games with the Iowa Wild.