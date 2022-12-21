Max Milosek proved himself a difficult opponent for the Komets. Now they hope he’ll be just as unflappable wearing the fireball logo.
Today, the Komets signed Milosek, a goaltender, who was let go last week by the rival Toledo Walleye. At least in the short term, he will pair with goalie Rylan Parenteau, who began this season with the Walleye and was traded to the Komets for an undisclosed amount of cash in November.
The Komets also have netminder Colton Point, but he’s on injured reserve with a head injury suffered in practice last week. The Komets haven’t said how long Point is expected to be out.
Milosek, 29, played only one game this season with the Walleye, stopping 17 of 19 shots in a 2-0 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Oct. 29. Last season, after ascending from the Southern Professional Hockey League, he was 13-3-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout for Toledo.
Against Fort Wayne, he was 5-1-0 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.
The Walleye was unable to hang on to Parenteau or Milosek because it had a glut of netminders. It currently has Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa and John Lethemon.
After Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, the Komets are off until 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28, when they play host to the Walleye – and it should be interesting no matter who is in the Fort Wayne net.
Last season, the Walleye reached the Kelly Cup finals with Billy Christopoulos in net, but it had handful of former Fort Wayne players such as Brandon Hawkins, Mitchell Heard, Ryan Lowney Brett McKenzie and Randy Gazzolla. (Hawkins and Gazzolla helped Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup.)
Now it seems Fort Wayne is hoping to ride the success of former Toledo players, such as Milosek, Parenteau and forward Joshua Winquist.
