A first-period deficit. A brilliant second period. It can be stressful to watch, but the Komets’ fans are certainly used to that script, and that’s how things played out Wednesday.
Of course, things hinged on the third period and Brandon Hawkins’ rocketing shot from between the circles – a familiar occurrence from the former Fort Wayne MVP – proved to be the game-winner in a 5-3 victory for the Toledo Walleye over the Komets in front of 5,702 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
The Walleye (34-15-6), which got a late empty-net goal from Kirill Tyutyayev, set a franchise record with its 11th straight victory and took over first place in the Central Division. The Walleye is on an 18-1-1 run that began in the aftermath of a 7-4 loss to the Komets on Jan. 14 at Toledo, Ohio.
The fourth-place Komets (25-21-6) are 10-9-1 since then and have lost five in a row – though all have been closely matched games – and came away from Wednesday feeling they played well, just didn’t get the outcome they deserved.
“It’s disappointing when you don’t play well, but that wasn’t the case tonight,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets tied the game after an early 3-0 deficit. “We played hard, we showed up, we played our details. I thought we did good things and that’s the letdown – you’re doing the right things, you’re playing well, you’re getting efforts from everybody, but you’re still not seeing success.”
Toledo goaltender John Lethemon thwarted 35 shots, including a late stop on a Mark Rassell shot from point-bank range, and Drew Worrad had two goals and an assist.
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti stopped 36 shots.
Toledo scored on 2 of 6 power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 3, a point of contention in the third period as the Walleye upped its physicality.
Fort Wayne’s Samuel Dove-McFalls had a goal and two assists. Joe Masonius and Adam Brubacher also scored for the Komets.
“It was tough to be down 3-nothing after the first period, but overall I thought we were playing pretty well,” Dove-McFalls said. “We just had a few bad bounces go in their favor and it feels like the last few games, that’s how things have gone for us.”
The Komets were without forward Tye Felhaber, who had 14 goals and a team-leading 63 points in 41 games before he was called up to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, and forward Stefano Giliati, who aggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out earlier this season.
“To be honest, it would be very easy for us to feel sorry for ourselves, but we’re just going to keep battling,” Dove-McFalls said. “Guys are in and out. It’s the nature of this league. It’s to be expected. It’s next-man-up mentality and I thought we had a solid performance tonight. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the job done. But we were pretty happy with the effort overall.”
The Komets are off until Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Wheeling Nailers, who are only five points back of Fort Wayne for the last playoff spot in the division with 20 games left.
Despite coming out hitting everything in sight to start the game, the Komets fell behind early. Fanti was caught a bit out of position, coming back from trying to play the puck behind his own net, when Worrad scored from a difficult angle for a 1-0 lead 4:11 into the first period. Worrad scored again, at 7:21, by redirecting Chays Ruddy’s shot from the blue. And Toledo took a 3-0 lead on just its ninth shot, with Fort Wayne’s Jacob Graves in the penalty box serving a hooking penalty, when Charlie Curti netted a shot from the left circle at 9:45.
Poor starts are nothing new for the Komets; they’ve allowed the first goal in 30 of 52 games and have a record of 13-12-5 record in such contests.
Second periods have been a different story for the Komets – they’ve outscored opponent 70-55 – and Wednesday was not an exception as they scored all three goals of the frame, and Dove-McFalls got a point on all of them, even after he was thwarted by Lethemon on a breakaway.
Building momentum started with the killing off of a 4-minute power play early in the period, after Matthew Boudens was whistled for high-sticking Riley McCourt in the face. Then, with the teams skating 4-on-4, Masonius scored with a shot from just inside the blue line at 8:07. Lethemon hadn’t allowed a goal in his previous 206 minutes of action, over the course of four games.
Dove-McFalls cut the deficit to one when he got to a loose puck and scored from 10 feet out at 16:33, after Lethemon tried to cover the puck with his glove and missed. Brubacher netted a shot from between the circles 3:13 later to send the teams into the second intermission equal at 3.
After Fanti’s iffy start, he stopped 21 straight shots, but he couldn’t foil the 30-footer by Hawkins.
Notes: Fort Wayne’s radio broadcaster, Shane Albahrani, missed the game because of illness. In his place on the WOWO broadcast was Josh Williams, who calls high-school hockey on WKJG, while Fred Bean was the color commentator. … Goaltender Colton Point, who had struggled this season to a 2-5-1 record with a 4.91 goals-against average and .851 save percentage with the Komets, has retired, per the American Hockey League’s transactions. Point was recalled earlier in the day by the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, but that was a paper transaction as goalie Cobin Kaczperski was acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders on Tuesday, to complete the November trade of forward Tyler Busch. … Oliver Cooper returned to the lineup after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. The Komets were 1-5-0 in his absence. … Giliati is expected to sit out this weekend’s game. … The referees were Luke Gagnon and Kevin Corbett. … Edmonton Oilers goalie scout Jeff Salajko attended the game. … Former Komets forward Brady Shaw was selected MVP of the Austrian league. He had 26 goals and 69 points in 48 games for Innsbruck.