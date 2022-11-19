As captain of the Komets, Anthony Petruzzelli is proud of the improvements he’s seen in the team over the last week.
The defense has looked better, as evidenced by the outscoring of the Wheeling Nailers 7-2 in back-to-back road victories last week. The offense has been more consistent and diversified, with nine different players getting goals the last three games. And the Komets showed much resiliency in their last outing, Thursday’s 6-3 road victory over the Indy Fuel that saw Fort Wayne score five unanswered goals after newly acquired netminder Rylan Parenteau replaced Colton Point for the start of the second period.
Thanks to its three-game winning streak, Fort Wayne is back to .500 at 4-4-2 heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Allen Americans.
“It’s just been a complete and total buy-in to our systems and how we’re playing,” Petruzzelli said. “It’s been a tough road here for us, obviously, but to get back to that winning way and playing Komet hockey, it’s made all the difference for us.”
Allen, which faced the Komets in the 2021 playoff semifinals, before Fort Wayne won the Kelly Cup over the South Carolina Stingrays, is typically a tough, physical test for Fort Wayne. The Americans were 4-4-1 heading into Friday’s game at the Cincinnati Cyclones and Zach Pochiro, who skated for Fort Wayne the past two seasons, had five goals and eight points in nine games for Allen.
Allen led the ECHL with 21.56 penalty minutes per game and Fort Wayne, which was idle, was fourth with 17.8.
Parenteau was acquired Thursday from the Toledo Walleye for an undisclosed amount of cash, in the wake of goalie Ryan Fanti being called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Parenteau stopped all 19 shots he faced, after Colton Point allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period.
Parenteau, a rookie, is the seventh former University of New Brunswick player on the Fort Wayne roster. His familiarity with some of his new teammates’ habits was beneficial in Thursday’s performance.
“Especially on the back end there, when Ben Gagné and Marcus McIvor were out there,” Parenteau said, “just having that little communication and knowing their tendencies, whether it’s just making a quick pass or whatever. So, yeah, I definitely think it helps, but overall everyone from top to bottom was just competing and communicating to make things easy for me.”
The slow start to this season is still fresh in the Komets’ minds – despite giving up only seven goals over the last four games, their defense ranks 26th among the ECHL’s 28 teams with 4.1 goals against per game – and Fort Wayne would like to continue its upward trajectory. After today’s game, it plays host to the Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving.
“Obviously, we need to keep the foot on the gas,” Petruzzelli said after defeating Indy. “You can’t take any nights off, especially in this division with six other good teams. As long as we keep playing and keep putting efforts in like that every night, we’ll be OK.”
Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha scored two goals apiece Thursday. Rymsha is on an eight-game point-scoring streak. Heading into Friday, only Kansas City’s Nick Pastujov had a longer one at 10 games.