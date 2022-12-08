The Komets' week of moves continued today with the trade of defenseman Clark Hiebert to the Norfolk Admirals for an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Komets had already traded the rights to Jared Thomas to the Reading Royals for forward Luka Burzan, and future considerations to the Wichita Thunder for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters, who has already been assigned to Fort Wayne by the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
Hiebert had one goal and six points in 11 games with Fort Wayne, which starts off a big weekend with a game Friday against the division-leading Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.
The Komets will be without forward Matthew Boudens, who was put on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. No expected timeline for his return was given by the Komets.
The latest episode of the "THN on the 'E'" podcast has landed and it has a lot of talk about the Komets, the Fuel and other players/news to watch around the ECHL.