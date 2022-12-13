The Komets traded forward Jordan Martel to the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday for forward Neil Robinson.
Robinson, 27, had three goals and five points in 11 games this season, after one goal and two points in three games last season with the Grizzlies. He played at Holy Cross from 2016 to 2020 and totaled 10 goals and 23 points in 36 games his final season there.
Martel, 24, had six assists in 13 games for the Komets this season, after he totaled two goals and three points in five games last season, fresh out of the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres.
Robinson is the third player acquired by the Komets via trades since Dec. 5, joining Alex Peters and Luka Burzan. Fort Wayne, which has won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 17, plays at the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. Friday.