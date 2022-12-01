Benjamin Gagné is the Komets’ smallest defenseman – listed at 6 feet, 189 pounds – but it’s a non-factor, he said, because of his speed.
“I would say my biggest strength is skating, for sure, so my size doesn’t really matter that much,” Gagné said. “I can play physical, too. I’m not shy about going in the corner and stuff. And once I get out, I can jump into the play, jump in front of their forwards and then create odd-man rushes.
“I’m not the biggest guy, but I feel like my skating gets me out of trouble.”
So far this season, he’s been creating trouble for Fort Wayne’s opponents. The rookie has three goals and six points in 10 games and has scored goals in the last two games – both against the Toledo Walleye – a 6-3 road loss Friday and 5-3 home victory Saturday.
“He’s sneaky statistically,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
One of six former University of New Brunswick players on the Komets’ roster – he had one goal and four points in 20 games last season – Gagné is acclimating quickly to many facets of pro hockey, because he’s had some familiar faces helping him along.
“It makes it more comfortable coming into the (locker) room, especially as a rookie when you (usually) don’t really know anyone and you’re holding back a little bit. But when you’ve got these guys here that you’ve known for three or four years, that makes it more comfortable for sure,” said Gagné, a native of Quebec.
He played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including a 2017-18 season with the Quebec Remparts that saw him tally 10 goals and 38 points in 66 games.
“He’s our smallest defenseman as far as stature, but he may play with the biggest heart. For him, as a rookie, he’s figuring out his path,” said Boudreau, who cited the defensive pairing of Gagné and Marcus McIvor, another former UNB player, as being the team’s most consistent of late.
“I think with some of the connections at UNB and some of the friendships off the ice, I think Benny is finding what it takes to have success and learning from some of the mistakes. When he’s simple and shooting the puck, it’s going in for him, so from a team standpoint that’s pretty big for us.”
Gagné, 24, knows the road in his first ECHL season is going to be arduous; he hasn’t had to play this lengthy a season since he was in the QMJHL and talked about the need to manage his conditioning and diet so he doesn’t lose any steam.
“Pro hockey is an adaptation, for sure,” he said. “I’m used to playing 30 games a year (in college), so now there are a lot more games and a lot less practices, but it’s fun. I’ve been having a lot of fun with the guys and everybody has been super welcoming. We have great team chemistry here and I’m really happy about it.”
Now that they have their first home victory of the season, the Komets (5-6-3) hope the roller-coaster start to their season is over. They play host to the Wheeling Nailers (7-8-0) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, then complete the weekend with games Saturday at Wheeling, West Virginia, and at the Coliseum on Sunday against the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-1-3).
Gagné won’t complain if his goal-scoring streak continues, but it’s certainly not a priority.
“We never really play for the individual stats; we want the team success first,” he said, “but points are always fun, that’s for sure.”