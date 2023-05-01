As the fans strolled into Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, there was a decidedly somber mood.
Many seemed resigned to it being the final Komets game of the season. Frankly, that was understandable after they’d witnessed a penalty-marred 3-2 loss two nights before that had the Cincinnati Cyclones on the cusp of winning the playoff series.
By the end of Sunday’s game, a 3-2 Komets victory, it was all smiles among the 5,654 spectators. As it turns out, the people least concerned coming into the game were the Fort Wayne players, and now their deficit in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals is only 3-2 heading back to the Heritage Bank Center in Ohio.
“It’s a race to four, not three,” Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “If we can go in there and win Game 6, anything can happen in Game 7.”
The Komets had an impressive first period Sunday, tallying 16 of the first 20 shots, but it was Samuel Dove-McFalls’ second-period power-play goal that got things going. Then Shawn Boudrias and Petruzzelli, the Komets’ leading goal scorers during the regular season, finally potted their first goals of the postseason.
“It was win or we go home,” Boudrias said. “Me and Petruzzelli scored a lot during the regular season, and we hadn’t scored in the playoffs. So, for me and him, we knew just scoring even one would help the team win.”
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 6 power plays, as Drake Rymsha assisted twice in his return from injury. (Division-champion Cincinnati was 1 for 5 on power plays.) And Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti turned in another gem with 33 saves; his playoff save percentage is now .943, third best in the Kelly Cup playoffs.
Cincinnati’s Beck Warm, who stopped 40 shots, has a slightly better save percentage of .952, but he was under fire throughout the night and Fort Wayne’s offense has increased confidence headed into Game 6, which is 7:30 p.m. today at the Heritage Bank Center.
“We’ve got to just keep playing the same way we’ve been doing,” Boudrias said. “Honestly, just keep getting the puck deep and finishing our checks, and keep getting in front of their goalie’s eyes because he’s been making good saves. Just play the same way.”
The Komets, who won the 2021 Kelly Cup, were upset in the Central Division semifinals last year by the Wheeling Nailers, who won in overtime of Game 7 at the Coliseum.
If the Komets are able to force a Game 7 against the Cyclones, it would be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Heritage Bank Center.
“Winning (Sunday) reinforces the confidence that we’re a pretty good hockey team when we want to be,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “When we want to commit to a game plan, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win. For us, I think it builds confidence and also provides some doubt in (the Cyclones’) minds. They don’t want to get into a Game 7 because we’ve been the stronger team here for the majority of the first five games.”
The Komets are hoping to replicate Sunday’s performance moving forward, but know that’s easier said than done. After winning 3-0 in Game 3, the Komets talked about copying and pasting the effort, and then stunk for two periods Friday.
Even on Sunday, penalties remained a problem – for both teams.
“We’ve got to play with that same fire,” Petruzzelli said. “We came out right from the start (Sunday), putting up 17 shots in the first period. And just managing those pucks in the neutral zone – we weren’t turning them over and letting (the Cyclones’) transition game go – so getting behind them and playing down in the (offensive) zone made it a lot easier on us.”
The Komets also need Fanti, who backed up Rylan Parenteau in the series opener, to keep performing at an elite level. His run of 116:55 of shutout hockey, including the 35-save shutout in Game 3, established a franchise playoff record, surpassing Reno Zanier’s mark of 109:12 from the 1960 International Hockey League semifinals.
“We’re going to need him to be exactly who he was (Sunday),” Boudreau said of Fanti, an Edmonton Oilers prospect. “He’s a big reason why we’re having success right now and have those two wins. The big thing is not to be satisfied. Complacency will be a killer.
“He’s been great, but he needs to continue to be better if he wants to give us a chance. I think Fanti’s been great, but the job’s not done yet, so I don’t want to take a second to give accolades until we find a way to finish the job.”
The Toledo Walleye, which completed a four-game sweep of the Indy Fuel on Thursday, awaits the winner of this series. If it’s Fort Wayne, that 2-3-2 formatted series would begin with games Saturday and Sunday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, according to the Walleye’s website.