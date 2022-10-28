The Komets showed a lot of improvement. And some fight, salvaging a point in the standings. But they remain winless at 0-2-1, after a 4-3 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in an overtime shootout Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Brent Pedersen had the only goal of the shootout.
The Komets got goals from forward Stefano Giliati, Drake Rymsha and defenseman Scott Allan, who played his first game in the professional ranks out of Concordia-Edmonton and is believed to be the biggest player in Komets history – if you are considering both height and weight – at 6-foot-8, 265 pounds.
The Komets donned uniforms inspired by “Scooby-Doo” and auctioned them off to benefit the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. The teams will meet again at 7:30 tonight at the Coliseum.
Fort Wayne’s goaltender, Ryan Fanti, stopped 24 of 27 shots. Savannah’s Darion Hanson thwarted 36 of 39, including stops of Tye Felhaber and Stefano Giliati from point-blank range when it was tied at 2.
Savannah’s Alex Swetlikoff got behind the defense to make it 3-2 midway through the third period, seconds after the Ghost Pirates appeared to have too many men on the ice and obstructed a Fort Wayne play up ice, though referee Alex Normandin didn’t call a penalty.
Giliati forced overtime with 2.4 seconds remaining in the third period, by redirecting a blue-line shot just after a faceoff.
The Ghost Pirates (3-0-0), an expansion team, opened their season by winning 5-4 in overtime over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and 4-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators. The Ghost Pirates’ roster includes former Fort Wayne players Connor Corcoran, Lynden McCallum and Jordan Papirny, plus Darick Louis-Jean, who played briefly for the Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team in 2020-21.
The Ghost Pirates are affiliated with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Komets’ partner the past four seasons, while Fort Wayne is now with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers’ America Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, sent forwards Samuel Dove-McFalls and Filip Engarås to Fort Wayne this week, on the heels of the Komets’ season-opening losses.
The additions, and a week of practice, seemed to improve matters early and Rymsha opened the scoring during a power play 7:48 into the first period, after Felhaber set him up with a cross-ice pass. Allan scored 1:17 later, with a shot from the blue line that caromed off a Ghost Pirate and eluded Hanson.
Savannah’s Pat Guay finished off a 2-on-1 rush at 10:26, though, putting the puck underneath Fanti to cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 2-1. And Tristan Thompson tied it 4:04 into the second period, after Savannah intercepted a Marcus McIvor pass along the boards in the Fort Wayne zone.
Notes: The annual Halloween parade for kids took place during the first intermission. … The Komets played without Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Tyler Busch, Sam Babintsev, Louis Rowe, Clark Hiebert and Owen Savory. … With the additions of Dove-McFalls and Engarås, the Komets have seven players on NHL or AHL contracts. The Ghost Pirates, meanwhile, have 10 such players, interesting since a common complaint in recent seasons was that the Golden Knights didn’t give Fort Wayne enough help. … Tonight’s game will feature a Teddy Bear Toss; fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to be throw onto the ice after the first Komets goal. They will then be donated to the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den. … The Komets will play at Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 24 and 25.